ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Hometown History: Bloody Edgefield

Edgefield, S.C. (WJBF)- October is a month people like to settle down and watch a good horror movie, but sometimes truth is scarier than fiction. On this month’s Hometown History, Kim Vickers visited Edgefield, South Carolina, also known as Bloody Edgefield. Though it has calmed down significantly since, the history of violence in Edgefield earned […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lexington County, SC
Lexington County, SC
Traffic
State
South Carolina State
coladaily.com

Public works solid waste division to host compost giveaway

The City of Columbia Public Works will host a free compost giveaways for residents and will assist with loading the materials onto trailers, trucks, or whatever residents bring. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at 123 Humane Lane, located near the animal shelter.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington's Jay Koon claims 'Golden Peanut' at Fair

The South Carolina State Fair kicked off with a contest at Academic Avenue, as the Lexington County Blowfish held its third annual Boiled Peanut Eating Contest. Six contestants from the fields of radio and television media and law enforcement took the stage to see who could eat the most boiled peanuts in two minutes.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

City of Laurens moving to new provider for household trash service

The City of Laurens has given notice that it will terminate its contract with Green For Life (GFL), formerly Waste Industries, Inc., and replace the provider when its contract expires in February 2023. City officials cite ongoing service quality issues and the need to respond to community concerns as the...
LAURENS, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#County Road#Penny Tax
News19 WLTX

Homes are one step closer for site of former Camden Elementary School

CAMDEN, S.C. — The site of the former Camden Elementary School will soon have a very different look as Camden City Council has approved the sale of the lot. "So the next step and is to sign a contract with the development firm. They have the contract and they're reviewing it, we're waiting for their signatures. Once we have that signed, then we can go ahead and do the closing process," says Shawn Putman, City Planner.
CAMDEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
WRDW-TV

Aiken leaders get a scolding over downtown redevelopment process

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council met for the first time since the $75 million downtown renovation project known as Project Pascalis was scrapped. The project from the Aiken Municipal Development Commission was dropped after a wave of backlash from the community citing ethical concerns, mistrust in the process, a lack of transparency and ultimately a lawsuit.
AIKEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Prosecutors: Ex-Richland One official took $23,000 in school funds for personal use

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A state grand jury has indicted a former Richland One official on charges that he embezzled school funds for his own personal use. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, is facing a 12 count indictment that accuses him of misconduct while he worked as the Richland One procurement officer. Prosecutors said he resigned from the district in May of 2021 on grounds of insubordination.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Over-the-counter hearing aids available Oct. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will change the way those impacted by hearing loss receive care. Starting Monday, Oct. 17, over-the-counter hearing aids will become available for those with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. According to the U.S. Department of...
FDA
News19 WLTX

Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community

CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
CASSATT, SC
abcnews4.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy