ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Saints aim to spoil Superdome return for Bengals' Burrow

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The last time the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase played in the Superdome, they connected for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's run-away national championship triumph over Clemson — after which Burrow memorably celebrated by puffing on a cigar. “I hope...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Sputtering Steelers scrambling for an offensive spark

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Six years ago, near the end of a remarkable season in which he put together a University of Pittsburgh offense that broke school records and pulled off stunning — and high-scoring — upsets of Penn State and Clemson, Matt Canada wasn't exactly joking when he said his long-term goal was to make enough money to open a bar, preferably one with the beach nearby.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Bros and foes: Bills' Allen, Chiefs' Mahomes rivals, friends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The previous time Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen saw each other in the heat of competition wasn't at Arrowhead Stadium during their epic January playoff game, when the Chiefs quarterback rallied past Allen and his Bills for an overtime victory and a return to the AFC title game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Friends, siblings face off when Packers host surprising Jets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur insists he doesn’t have any extra incentive as he gets ready to match up against a New York Jets staff featuring both his brother and his close friend. LaFleur and Jets coach Robert Saleh worked together as...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Citrus County Chronicle

Rams want more creativity, elusiveness from running backs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams don't have the least productive running game in the NFL just because of their injury-plagued offensive line. The defending Super Bowl champions also need much better play from their running backs, who are struggling right along with the men blocking for them.
NFL
Citrus County Chronicle

Browns QB Brissett set for reunion with Patriots, Belichick

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett looks back fondly on his rookie season with New England, where he was thrust into a starting job, was schooled in the Patriot Way as one of Tom Brady's understudies and won a Super Bowl. Bill Belichick traded him the following year.
CLEVELAND, OH
Citrus County Chronicle

Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New Orleans Saints#American Football
Citrus County Chronicle

Just like Wilson, Rodgers had rough first year with Hackett

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If it's any consolation to Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers also had a rough first season under Nathaniel Hackett's tutelage. “It's tough when you've been in a different style of offense, for sure,” said Rodgers, who had nine games with either zero or one touchdown pass for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 when Hackett was his offensive coordinator.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy