ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — If it's any consolation to Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers also had a rough first season under Nathaniel Hackett's tutelage. “It's tough when you've been in a different style of offense, for sure,” said Rodgers, who had nine games with either zero or one touchdown pass for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 when Hackett was his offensive coordinator.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO