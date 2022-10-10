Read full article on original website
There is so much going on in my head that I want to say about the adults that were there or should've been there, but I am going to keep it to myself and just keep holding that baby close to my heart. He should've been close to someone.
KMOV
Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
KMOV
31-year-old shot by police arrested after allegedly pointing gun at officers in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege he was waving a gun in downtown St. Louis and pointed it at an officer. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that Deandre Lakes was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon. A charging decision is pending, police said.
Charges filed in Hazelwood double shooting
A Florissant man has been charged in connection with a recent double shooting in Hazelwood.
UMSL student mourns loss of dad from deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday morning.
KTTS
3-Year-Old Dies In House Fire South Of St. Louis
HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the...
St. Louis bike squad officer shoots suspect overnight
A suspect is shot and injured after St. Louis City Police say he pointed a gun at a bicycle officer. Citizens had alerted police about a man firing shots.
Woman carjacked of rental car outside bar in The Grove Wednesday night
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a woman said her rental car was stolen in a carjacking outside a bar in The Grove. Police said the incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Manchester and South Taylor. The woman was not injured and police have not said if the black Dodge Challenger she was renting has been located.
Arrest made a week after murder in Pine Lawn
The manhunt is over for the suspect wanted in a murder in Pine Lawn last week.
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
Crews respond to overnight fire at former East St. Louis firehouse
Firefighters respond to a fire at a former firehouse in East St. Louis overnight.
KMOV
North County police officers discuss woman stealing and crashing patrol car, hope viral video helps other cops
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In less than 10 seconds, North County Police Cooperative police officer Tony Moutray’s brand new patrol car was stolen and driven into a tree. “Making a buttonhook for the car is something that neither one of us anticipated, says Officer Moutray. “My pride is a little bruised. I hate to see the department lose a car but as far as embarrassment goes no I hope people can watch the video and learn any way they can with it.”
KMOV
Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
KMOV
Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
Decomposed body found in car in north St. Louis, deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
School bus and car crash in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – A car and a school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis City. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway. The Missouri Central school bus was carrying four St. Louis Public Schools students. The bus was heading to Soldan High School. […]
Man found shot to death inside his Ferguson home early Tuesday morning
FERGUSON, Mo. — Ferguson police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning. In a press release, the Ferguson Police Department said they were called to the area of North Elizabeth and Royal avenues just after midnight for a report of shots fired. When...
Up to 25 people involved in ‘disgraceful’ brawl inside Walmart, police say
FERGUSON, Mo. — A massive fight broke out inside a Missouri Walmart, and while there have been no arrests, police estimate that more than a dozen people were involved. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall told KMOV he estimated anywhere from 10 to 25 people were involved in the chaotic scene, which took place in the self-checkout area of the Walmart.
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
Driver killed in five-car crash in north St. Louis City
Another deadly accident Monday night, this one in north St. Louis.
