Saint Louis, MO

Buggy
3d ago

There is so much going on in my head that I want to say about the adults that were there or should've been there, but I am going to keep it to myself and just keep holding that baby close to my heart. He should've been close to someone.

KMOV

Group of teens carjack 65-year-old woman picking up kid from school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in North City. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of Cottage. Police say the woman was picking her 15-year-old teen up from school when four teenagers approached the kid and started assaulting him. One...
KTTS

3-Year-Old Dies In House Fire South Of St. Louis

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A 3-year-old boy has died after a home caught fire in Jefferson County, south of St. Louis. The fire was reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a mobile home in High Ridge. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says neighbors tried unsuccessfully to put the...
FOX 2

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle and a school bus crashed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and Victoria Avenue. It is unknown at this time what led up to the collision. It is also unknown if anyone was injured. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group […]
KMOV

North County police officers discuss woman stealing and crashing patrol car, hope viral video helps other cops

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- In less than 10 seconds, North County Police Cooperative police officer Tony Moutray’s brand new patrol car was stolen and driven into a tree. “Making a buttonhook for the car is something that neither one of us anticipated, says Officer Moutray. “My pride is a little bruised. I hate to see the department lose a car but as far as embarrassment goes no I hope people can watch the video and learn any way they can with it.”
KMOV

Officer knocked unconscious while trying to arrest suspect in North City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police officer was knocked unconscious with a metal pipe while he tried to arrest a suspect in North City Monday night, police say. Around 10:00 p.m., officers in North City noticed a 2017 Red Hyundai Elantra that had been stolen from St. Louis County Sunday. Police say officers tried to pull the car over in the Baden neighborhood, but the Elantra kept going. The suspects crashed into two parked cars in the 1000 block of Gimblin; a 27-year-old man, another man, and a 17-year-old boy got out of the car and ran.
KMOV

Person found dead inside car near Lafayette Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after officers found a person dead inside a car in St. Louis Wednesday before noon. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the person was found in a car in the 1400 block of Missouri, near Lafayette Park. No other information was released.
KMOV

Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
FOX 2

School bus and car crash in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A car and a school bus crashed early Wednesday morning in the Baden neighborhood of St. Louis City. The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. near Riverview Boulevard and North Broadway. The Missouri Central school bus was carrying four St. Louis Public Schools students. The bus was heading to Soldan High School. […]
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
