ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

3 Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way driver crash

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OPuI5_0iTolGEN00

PHOENIX (AP) — Three Phoenix college freshmen were killed after their vehicle was struck by a wrong-way driver on a highway, authorities said Monday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety told local news outlets they received reports around 4 a.m. Monday about a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 17, roughly 30 miles north of Phoenix.

The wrong-way car was traveling southbound in northbound lanes. It crashed into three vehicles.

One of those vehicles was carrying three Grand Canyon University students who were also suitemates. Two of them died at the scene. The third was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Grand Canyon University identified the three women in a statement as Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn (Maggie) Ogden, both 18 and from Clarkston, Washington, and Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Wailuku, Hawaii.

The suspected wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. Drivers in the two other cars involved did not suffer serious injuries.

University officials said “as the GCU family joins together to mourn the tragic loss of these students, we ask that you keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Grand Canyon University is a private Christian university based in Phoenix.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after motorcycle crash on SR51 transition ramp to I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was thrown from the back of a motorcycle on the State Route 51 ramp to Interstate 10 Friday evening. Around 6:30 p.m. Phoenix police responded to the southbound HOV ramp of SR51 at the I-10 for the report of a motorcycle crash. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. A woman riding on the back of the motorcycle was ejected and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

1 woman dead following crash along State Route 51, DPS says

PHOENIX - A crash that happened near State Route 51 near Downtown Phoenix caused some traffic disruptions on Oct. 14. The crash happened in the area of State Route 51 and the I-10. According to a brief statement by DPS officials, a man who was heading south lost control of his motorcycle, thereby causing the crash.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
State
Washington State
Wailuku, HI
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
City
Clarkston, WA
Clarkston, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Wailuku, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Canyon University#Canyon#Phoenix College#Hawaii#Traffic Accident#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
AZFamily

Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot during robbery in Phoenix, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery at an apartment complex in Phoenix Friday night. Around 9:15 p.m., police responded to an apartment complex by the I-17 just south of Camelback road for the report of a robbery and shots fired. Officers arrived and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
AZFamily

Man found shot to death at Glendale park

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at a Glendale park on Thursday night. Officers were called out around 8 p.m. to Maryland Lakes Park, which is on Maryland Avenue, north of Bethany Home Road, and 47th Avenue. That’s where they found a man shot to death. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators didn’t release any suspect description. An investigation is underway.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix family heartbroken after mother randomly shot, killed inside car

Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy