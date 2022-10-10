Prime Day deals LIVE — the best from Amazon Prime Early Access sale

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale has officially landed. The online retailer’s second Prime Day event of the year begin earlier today (Tuesday, October 11) and run through Wednesday, October 12 and offers hundreds of deals across dozens of the most popular product categories.

Positioned as a precursor to Black Friday deals , the Prime Early Access Sale is offering savings on everything from Samsung 4K TVs to Ninja Air Fryers. There are also significant discounts on products from top brands including Sony, Casper, Hasbro and Calvin Klein. Amazon’s own product lines including Fire TV streaming sticks, Echo Show smart speakers and Blink video doorbells are also heavily reduced.

Now that the savings have started and some of our favorite deals include Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34 and Samsung Galaxy S22 (256GB) for $699 . But these are just a very small taste of what's available. So, make sure to keep it locked to this Prime Early Access Sale live blog as we’ll be highlighting all the best sales throughout the entire two-day event.

Best Prime Day Early Access Sale deals now

Rory Mellon Deals Editor

Rory is a Deals Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on deals, gaming and streaming. When he’s not scouring retailers for the biggest savings or writing hot takes on the latest gaming hardware and streaming shows, he can be found attending music festivals and being thoroughly disappointed by his terrible football team.

Hello! Welcome to our Amazon Prime Early Access Sale live blog, this second Prime Day event is a precursor to the retailer’s Black Friday deals and will offer early shoppers the chance to save big ahead of the holiday season.

While the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale has yet to begin, we're already seeing some killer deals pop up. For example, you can score a bargain on this Amazon Fire TV Stick . It's now on sale for $24 at Amazon , slicing the price in half. This deal first appeared last week and has been pretty popular over the weekend.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $54 $34 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a sizeable TV for not a huge amount of money, then right now Amazon has the ideal deal for you. This 50-inch Amazon Fire 4K TV is on sale for $349 , that's a saving of more than 25% compared to its regular retail price of $469.



This TV offers full 4K resolution with HDR 10 support, as well as easy access to all the best streaming services including Netflix and, unsurprisingly, Prime Video . The supplied Alexa Voice Remote is also super useful when you want to navigate menus with just your voice.

Amazon 50" Fire 4K TV: $469 $349 @ Amazon

Fancy a new TV but don't want to go too big or splash the cash? Then check out the range of TV's Amazon has on sale with prices starting as little as $89 .

Bear in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 720p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets and are among the cheapest TV deals we've ever seen from Amazon.

TV sale: deals from $89 @ Amazon

Want a great phone deal? Then you can get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon for nearly $200 off.

That's because the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale at Amazon for $899 and also comes with a $200 Amazon gift card. The offer ends October 23, so hurry if you want to score this rather brilliant deal.

Pixel 7 Pro: $1,099 $899 @ Amazon

We do like a good bit of smart home tech here at Tom's Guide and the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) is a nice combo of smart screen and speaker.

And thanks to the early deals we're seeing you can now get it for less than half price. That's a pretty great deal which ever way you look at it.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen): $84 $34 @ Amazon

The new football season is in full swing, and that means the latest Madden game has arrived. Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, Madden NFL 23 is on sale for $44 at Amazon , that's a saving of $25 (make sure to check the $5 coupon box for the full discount). This deal is available on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X version of the game.

In our Madden NFL 23 review , we were impressed with the game's ability to replicate the feeling of a real football broadcast, and we also loved its super speedy load times. The lack of new modes and familiar gameplay compared to previous years were a little disappointing though. However, if you want to play some virtual football there's no better pick than Madden.

Madden NFL 23 (PS5/Xbox Series X): $69 $44 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals we've seen this morning is actually coming from....Walmart. Amazon's biggest rival launched its own sale this morning and one of its biggest deals is $50 off the new Apple Watch 8. Naturally, Amazon responded by offering the same deal. In our Apple Watch 8 review , we named the Editor's Choice Series 8 the best smartwatch you can buy. It's now at its lowest price to date. (You can follow all of Walmart's best sales via our Walmart Rollback sale live blog )

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/41mm): $399 $349 @ Amazon

Apple Watch 8 (GPS/45mm): $429 $379 @ Amazon

If you're after a superb pair of wireless earbuds — that aren't AirPods — you'll want to check out the Sony WF-1000XM4. In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review , we awarded these buds 4.5 stars and described them as having "elite sound, noise cancellation and awesome features." Heads up: they hit $198 this past summer, so they've definitely been cheaper before. If you can afford to wait, they will likely hit that price point again on Black Friday. If you need them now, this is their third-lowest price.

Sony: WF-1000XM4: $279 $248 @ Amazon

The latest MacBook Air model is already on sale as the official start of the Prime Early Access Sale inches closer. For a limited time, the MacBook Air M2 (2022/256GB) is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon . That's a $100 discount on this excellent editor-choice machine. In our MacBook Air M2 (2022) review we were extremely impressed with this laptop's top-notch performance, 14 hours of battery life and super bright display. We also loved the slick and portable design and 1080p webcam.

MacBook Air M2 (2022/256GB): $1,199 $1,099 @ Amazon

As usual with an Amazon sales event, the retailer's own devices are seeing some of the biggest discounts during the Prime Early Access Sale. Case in point, the Fire HD 8-inch Kids Tablet is on sale for $69 , that's a 50% saving compared to its full retail price of $139.

This best-selling tablet is an age-appropriate device that allows your little ones to watch their favorite TV shows, read books and play games. Plus, it can survive drops and knocks due to its kid-proof case with built-in stand. The 8-inch FHD display is surprisingly vibrant, and the 13 hour battery life is handy for long journeys and flights.

Fire HD 8" Kids Tablet: $139 $69 @ Amazon

If you're looking for an uber-portable Bluetooth speaker, then here's a deal for you. The Tribit StormBox Micro is on sale for $39 at Amazon . That's a $20 discount off its full retail price of $59.

I've been testing out this speaker over the last couple of month and the Tribit StormBox Micro has quickly become my favorite summer gadget . That's partially because of its extremely portability, but also because of its size-defying sound (with surprisingly weighty-bass). I also love its IP67 waterproofing, and super useful carrying strap that allows it to be easily fixed to a backpack or bike handlebars. It's very quickly become the first speaker I grab whenever I'm heading on an outdoor adventure.

Tribit StormBox Micro Bluetooth speaker: $59 $39 @ Amazon

The Prime Early Access Sale includes significant savings on a whole load of Blink Smart Home Security Cameras and Bundles with deals from $29 . The available offers include 54% off individual Blink Mini cameras , alongside sizeable discounts on bundles of multiple cameras for both indoor and outdoor use. And there are even packages that include floodlights or a Ring video doorbell. If you're looking to add to your home security system this winter, then you'll want to browse the full range of deals below.

Blink Smart Home Security Cameras and Bundles: from $29 @ Amazon

One of our favorite deals from Prime Day 2022 has returned as the Eero Pro 6 mesh router (two-pack) is back on sale for $259 at Amazon . That’s a $140 saving compared to the device's standard price of $399. It’s also among the lowest ever prices we’ve seen for a two-piece Eero Pro 6 kit.

We rank the Eero Pro 6 as one of the best mesh routers on the market, primarily because of its great range, dynamic tri-band operation and extremely simple setup. In our Eero Pro 6 review , we concluded it was the perfect choice for anyone who wants “Wi-Fi 6 networking without the hassle.” In fact, we even labeled its setup process as “one of the quickest and easiest routines” of any mesh system we’ve reviewed.

Eero Pro 6 mesh router (two-pack): $399 $259 @ Amazon

G'afternoon, all! Deals editor Louis taking over the Prime Day live blog for the rest of the afternoon. So there are a few things I'd like to buy during the Prime Early Access Sale and a yoga mat is one of them. (Possibly an exercise ball as well). I injured my lower back and knee earlier this summer (bad bout of runner's knee), so I've been doing a lot of mat-based exercises to build up my core and rehab my knee. That's why I'm eyeing this sale, which has exercises accessories on sale from $9. The sale includes both mats, exercise balls, and step platforms.

Yoga mats/exercise balls: deals from $9

I purchased this Ninja coffee maker a few weeks ago and totally love it. It's compact and very easy to use, plus I like that it can make up to 12-cups if I ever have friends/guests over. (It has a removable 60-ounce water reservoir). I was a bit hesitant because a few Amazon reviews say the water reservoir leaks, but I've been using it daily for a few weeks now and I haven't had any issues so far. (Knocks on wood). For $79 bucks, it's also very cheap!

Ninja Coffee Maker (CE251): $99 $79 @ Amazon

Heaven knows I need a new vacuum cleaner and Amazon is taking $200 off iRobot's J-series robot vacuums. The J7 Plus sits at the top of our list of the best Roombas you can buy. It features obstacle avoidance technology, which will detect an object and choose to veer around it. It essentially learns from every run, so it recognizes items such as cables and socks. The J7 Plus also comes with a handy clean base, which will store up to 60 days of debris. If you're wondering, the J7 doesn't have the cleaning base, which is why it costs less. Otherwise, both models are the same.

Roomba J7: $599 $399 @ Amazon

Roomba J7 Plus: $799 $599 @ Amazon

I love my Luna weighted blanket! This specific blanket sits at the top of our list of the best weighted blankets you can buy. We gave it a good review because it has a comfy, breathable cover and its glass bead filling provides even, relaxing pressure across your entire body. Personally, I find that it helps me fall asleep faster at night and I love using it when watching Netflix on the couch. Various styles/sizes are on sale. Make sure to check out our Luna Weighted Blanket review for our full thoughts and our weighted blanket sales page for more deals.

Luna Weighted Blanket: $79 $69 @ Amazon

Last week the AirPods dropped to $79, which was an all-time price low for Apple's buds. The deal sold out in less than 20 minutes. Well, Amazon is at it again. The AirPods are back on sale for $89, which is $10 higher than last week, but still a fantastic price. (In fact, this was the price we saw last Black Friday). So if you need a solid pair of earbuds, but don't wanna drop $100+, you can't go wrong with this deal.

Apple AirPods: $159 $89 @ Amazon

Last week was a busy week for Android fans as Google debuted its new Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro . If you're looking for Pixel 7 preorders , Amazon has one of the best unlocked deals you'll find. Currently, you can get a Pixel 7 with a free $100 Amazon gift card for just $599. Sure, you're paying regular price for the phone, but you're getting a free $100 Amazon GC, which you can use to buy anything you want at Amazon. The Pixel 7 packs a 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display (2400 x 1080) and Tensor G2 chipset. You also get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It features a 50MP (f/1.85) main camera lens, 12MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, and 10.8MP (f/2.2) front lens.

Pixel 7 w/ $100 Amazon Gift Card: $699 $599 @ Amazon

This will be my last post for today, but I promise it's a good one. Last week, Amazon teased a few deals for October 11. One such deal was "80% off the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV." This TV regularly sells for $559, so 80% off that price would mean starting October 11 you'll be able to get it for around $111. That's an insanely low price for ANY 55-inch 4K TV. I suspect this deal will be very limited and it'll sell out fast. But if you're on a very tight budget and want to try your chances — this is the TV deal to get.

Make sure to bookmark this page and come back first thing Tuesday morning as we bring you the best deals in the Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon Omni 55" 4K Fire TV: $559 $111 @ Amazon