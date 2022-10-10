Read full article on original website
Related
Wylie High student launches dog care business months ahead of graduation
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At just 17 years old, Wylie High School senior, Jayden Evans co-founded a business purely out of raw entrepreneurial spirit and a love for pups. Magnolia Pup Board & Groom has been in business in North Abilene for just a hair longer than a month. With assistance from her co-founder and […]
Wylie ISD becomes first in Texas to test new alert surveillance system for rest of state
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD in Abilene is piloting a new surveillance security system for the State of Texas, potentially revolutionizing school security. Five months after the tragic Uvalde school shooting, school security is still at the forefront of most parents’ and school districts’ minds. Security measures like new fencing, magnetic entrances and single-entry […]
Here Are the Obvious Signs You Know You’re from the Abilene Area
One thing about those of us who live in the Abilene area is that we know how to make fun of and laugh at ourselves. That goes right down to how we view the very city we live in. Now, just because I say that doesn't give outsiders permission to...
acuoptimist.com
Wildcats prepare for West Coast WAC trip to CBU, GCU
The Wildcats prepare to hit the road to travel to Arizona then California to take on Grand Canyon and California Baptist for conference play. ACU comes off of their off week, rested and ready to take on the second half of the conference. “I think it’s good to get a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
acuoptimist.com
Blair’s Wildcats strive for bounce-back wins
A 2400 mile round trip is what’s ahead this week for new head coach Alisa Blair and the Wildcats. The Wildcats (4-13, 1-4) head to California Baptist (7-9, 2-3) on the road on Thursday and Grand Canyon (9-7, 3-2) at home on Saturday. Blair’s team was swept in back-to-back matchups last weekend against Southern Utah and Utah Tech.
14-year-old athlete remains positive despite upcoming open-heart surgery after passing out after game against Abilene Wylie
On August 31, Monterey High School freshman football player, Zaidyn Ward, collapsed on the field after the game in the team’s post-game huddle. His heart was shocked twice and then he began having a seizure. He was rushed to the University Medical Center and eventually airlifted to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.
acuoptimist.com
Wildcats strive for second WAC win of the year on Homecoming
After a heartbreaking loss to last week, the Wildcats (4-2, 1-0) hope to get back on track and earn their second Western Athletic Conference win on Saturday against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds for Homecoming. The Wildcats’ heartbreaking loss came at the hands of conference opponent and rival, SFA. After the...
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years
The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
Abilene drive-in theatre closed after weekend vandalism
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s only drive-in movie theatre is closed until further notice after a weekend vandalism. A social media post from Town and Country Drive in on the 2900 block of Vogel Street reveals vandals broke onto the property and damaged projectors as well as other equipment. The theatre currently is trying to […]
acuoptimist.com
Omelets with love: Tammy Gonzalez
That’s the usual response when students are asked about the Bean’s “omelet lady,” and she loves them right back. Tammy Gonzalez started creating warm hearts by filling tummies as an 8-year-old growing up in California. There she would enjoy impromptu beach adventures with her family and friends, where she perfected her chicken salad recipe.
News Channel 25
In-Depth: Those who attend church weekly less likely to support gay marriage
If you're a weekly church goer you stand a better chance of not supporting same-sex marriage. Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll shows that 40 percent of those go walk through the church doors each week don't believe in marriage equality. A small group stood out protesting at the first-ever...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
LIST: Are you afraid to visit some of the ‘most haunted’ locations around the Big Country?
(KTAB/KRBC) – It’s spooky season, and what better way to celebrate than by visiting one of the Big Country’s most haunted locations? The following haunted locations were provided by HauntedPlaces.org and are all considered some of the ‘most haunted’ places in Texas: Abilene The Grace Museum (102 Cypress Street) Visitors at the Grace Museum in downtown […]
koxe.com
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, 91
Mozelle “Mo” Bennie, age 91, passed away on Sunday October 9th at her home in Abilene, Texas. Mozelle was born on November 21, 1930 in Waco, Texas to Warren and Emma Davidson Jowers. Mozelle’s mother Emma passed away when she was 5 years old and being during the times of the great depression her and her younger sister were sent to an orphanage in Austin Texas until her father Warren married her stepmother Gladys Bailey Rhodes in 1939. She was one of 13 children. Warren had five children with Emma, Gladys had four children and then they had four more together. Her parents often said ” Yours, mine and ours.” when referring to them as children.
BREAKING: Sweetwater ISD Put on Lockdown Following Threat
SWEETWATER, TX — Sweetwater ISD on Wednesday morning with on lockdown. The following is a message sent out by SISD: SISD received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community. At that time, all campuses went into a lockout situation until an all clear was given by Sweetwater PD. At this time, an all clear has been issued by the police department.
The Local restaurant closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Local restaurant is closing in downtown Abilene indefinitely. Restaurant owners made the announcement on social media Monday, saying that they are unable to provide quality service due to lingering effects of the pandemic. “The impacts of COVID on the service industry has left us with the tough decision about what […]
The Building That Holds a Ton of Abilene’s History Is Being Destroyed
The one building that holds and has seen nearly all of Abilene's history being made, is now set to be demolished due to the fire four years ago. The building is being torn down so that they can make the Downtown area in Abilene look more uniform. For as long...
Lockout reported at Sweetwater ISD
SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lockout was reported at Sweetwater ISD Wednesday morning. School officials say they, “received a telephone call regarding a concern within the community.” The nature of the phone call was not disclosed but it did prompt all Sweetwater ISD campuses to go on lockout until police were able to address the […]
Haunted St. Ann’s Hospital Destroyed By Fire
Arsons torched the St. Ann hospital last Friday night. The abandoned hospital that brought life into this world and then home to spirits was burned down. Another historic building lay in ashes.
Comments / 0