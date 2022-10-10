The City of Haverhill is reminding residents that state rules now ban disposal of mattresses and clothing with ordinary trash. As WHAV reported last May, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein said the state is adding mattresses and textiles to its list of items which may no longer be thrown away. The ban adds to a catalog that also includes televisions, appliances and reusable materials. He explained the purpose is to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO