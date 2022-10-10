Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
CMC hires firm to conduct review sparked by accusations about former surgeon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Catholic Medical Center in Manchester has hired a law firm to conduct an independent, external review of its cardiac surgery program and other issues following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. CMC announced Thursday that Horty, Springer & Mattern, of Pittsburgh, would evaluate the quality...
Family Health Center of Worcester employees are resigning following furloughs, layoffs
While Family Health Center CEO and President CEO Louis Brady said the Worcester-based health center is not in danger of closing, staff painted a stark picture of the reality they are facing on a daily basis. “You know our morale, it’s super low,” Taisha Delgado, a team lead nurse for...
City asks volunteers, groups to stop distributing prepared meals around Mass. and Cass
“While well-intentioned, your efforts can lead to harm to community members.”. Boston officials are asking well-meaning members of the public and volunteer groups to stop distributing prepared meals and food to individuals around Mass. and Cass, the region’s epicenter of the addiction, homelessness, and mental health crises. The city...
wgbh.org
Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say
Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
homenewshere.com
Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows
READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
tewksburycarnation.org
Retail Marijuana Watch: New Proposal for Corner of Shawsheen & East St.
A fourth retail marijuana location is in the works per a notice of a community meeting, this one at 1699 Shawsheen St., which is the plaza containing Pizza Bar and Luna Rossa. There are currently no open storefronts, and parking is at a premium. This notice follows those for retail...
Haverhill Reminds Residents that Clothes and Mattresses are Banned from Curbside Trash
The City of Haverhill is reminding residents that state rules now ban disposal of mattresses and clothing with ordinary trash. As WHAV reported last May, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein said the state is adding mattresses and textiles to its list of items which may no longer be thrown away. The ban adds to a catalog that also includes televisions, appliances and reusable materials. He explained the purpose is to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills.
whdh.com
Billerica School Committee to discuss proposal to extend school day
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Billerica School Committee is slated to discuss a proposal to lengthen the school day by up to 30 minutes. The proposal would affect both elementary and middle schoolers, and would take effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. The school committee is collecting feedback from the community on the proposal, and will make a decision by the end of January.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
high-profile.com
Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church
Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
WCVB
Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations
BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
nhbr.com
Recent reports document New Hampshire’s struggle with home affordability
New Hampshire’s housing affordability index sank to an all-time low in September, and two new reports – one from the NH Association of Realtors and the other from real estate data curator ATTOM – show the struggles associated with being able to purchase a single-family home or residential condominium in the Granite State.
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Historic LEED Gold Office Building Sells for $3.1 Million in Downtown Lowell
LOWELL, MA–Mansard announced the sale of 585 Middlesex Street in Lowell, Massachusetts from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3,100,000. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in Lowell’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
healthleadersmedia.com
How Mass General Brigham Is Fighting Inflation and Labor Shortages
"One of the biggest challenges we're having is that our supply costs are growing faster than our revenues," says CFO Niyum Gandhi. — Hospitals and health systems are under mounting pressure to reduce costs, enhance the labor force, and improve the quality of healthcare services for patients. But rising inflation and worker shortages are making these tasks more challenging.
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
WCVB
GoFundMe effort supports Lowell teacher with ALS
Belinda Paul has a caseload of about 70 students at Daley Middle School in Lowell. A speech and language pathologist, Paul works with students who have severe communication needs.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.
The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
