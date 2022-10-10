ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Midwife-led birth center in Beverly has seen its last patient, staff say

Staff at the North Shore Birth Center on the campus of Beverly Hospital say they've seen their last patient. The center was the only stand-alone midwife-led birth center currently delivering babies in Eastern Massachusetts. Beth Israel Lahey Health had announced plans in May to close the center, citing staffing shortages.
BEVERLY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Tewksbury, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Tewksbury, MA
Government
homenewshere.com

Town’s dissatisfaction with new trash hauler grows

READING - Town officials expressed continued frustration with the community’s new trash hauler after the vendor failed to pickup garbage from various route locations across Reading over the weekend. On Sunday, Town Manager Fidel Maltez and DPW managers advised residents whose trash was never emptied last week by Republic...
READING, MA
tewksburycarnation.org

Retail Marijuana Watch: New Proposal for Corner of Shawsheen & East St.

A fourth retail marijuana location is in the works per a notice of a community meeting, this one at 1699 Shawsheen St., which is the plaza containing Pizza Bar and Luna Rossa. There are currently no open storefronts, and parking is at a premium. This notice follows those for retail...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Reminds Residents that Clothes and Mattresses are Banned from Curbside Trash

The City of Haverhill is reminding residents that state rules now ban disposal of mattresses and clothing with ordinary trash. As WHAV reported last May, Haverhill Solid Waste Manager Gunther Wallenstein said the state is adding mattresses and textiles to its list of items which may no longer be thrown away. The ban adds to a catalog that also includes televisions, appliances and reusable materials. He explained the purpose is to reduce the amount of trash taking up space in the state’s finite number of landfills.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Billerica School Committee to discuss proposal to extend school day

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - The Billerica School Committee is slated to discuss a proposal to lengthen the school day by up to 30 minutes. The proposal would affect both elementary and middle schoolers, and would take effect at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. The school committee is collecting feedback from the community on the proposal, and will make a decision by the end of January.
BILLERICA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wilmington Apple

NEIGHBOR NEWS: 4 Pot Shops Proposed In Tewksbury, Including At Old Mavericks Location; Tree House Brewery Opens With A Soft Launch As Pick-Up Only

TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Tree House Pickup Location: Soft Opening Going On...
TEWKSBURY, MA
high-profile.com

Abbot Completes Project at Haverhill Church

Haverhill, MA – Abbot Building Restoration recently completed a masonry repair and restoration project at the historic Sacred Hearts Parish church and school buildings in Haverhill. The church is located at the corner of South Main Street and Charleton Street while the school is located across the street on Chestnut Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
WCVB

Two Boston restaurants penalized for employee pay violations

BOSTON — Two Boston restaurants are ordered by the federal court to pay $210,000 in damages and penalty as an investigation found that employers failed to pay 20 employees overtime pay and some employees minimum wage, a press release reported. Department of Labor announced that an investigation revealed Simco’s...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Historic LEED Gold Office Building Sells for $3.1 Million in Downtown Lowell

LOWELL, MA–Mansard announced the sale of 585 Middlesex Street in Lowell, Massachusetts from Nokode, LLC to Catapult & Cannon, LLC. The property sold for $3,100,000. The sale demonstrates the value that LEED Gold properties possess in today’s market as well as confidence in Lowell’s ongoing revitalization around its new courthouse. The building is leased by the NOBIS Group, an integrated consulting firm that provides engineering and environmental solutions for public and private projects of all sizes.
LOWELL, MA
healthleadersmedia.com

How Mass General Brigham Is Fighting Inflation and Labor Shortages

"One of the biggest challenges we're having is that our supply costs are growing faster than our revenues," says CFO Niyum Gandhi. — Hospitals and health systems are under mounting pressure to reduce costs, enhance the labor force, and improve the quality of healthcare services for patients. But rising inflation and worker shortages are making these tasks more challenging.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
SHIRLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy