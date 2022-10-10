ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henniker, NH

NH Chronicle: Railroad folk music from Eastwood Station

Wednesday, October 19th — Tonight, get ready to ride the rails with the duo known as Eastwood Station. They play rail folk music on homemade instruments, everything from foot-stompers to ballads, their tunes will have you longing to hop a freight in no time. Plus, Audrey Cox pays a...
NEWPORT, NH
Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48

There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
DOVER, NH
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton

GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
GILMANTON, NH
Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
MERRIMACK, NH
Major retailers start Black Friday-style sales well ahead of holidays

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — It's still more than two weeks before Halloween, but some major retailers have already started their Black Friday-type deals. Amazon, Target, Walmart and others are starting their deals now to make sure that inflation-wary consumers have options — and time — to spend money.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
3 people injured after vehicles crash head-on, catch fire in Andover

ANDOVER, N.H. — Police are investigating a serious crash in Andover. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 11. News 9 was told one of the cars involved crossed the yellow line, colliding head on into another vehicle. Both vehicles caught fire on impact, but people inside were pulled...
ANDOVER, NH

