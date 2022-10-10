Read full article on original website
Child on field trip at Mount Monadnock hurt in slide down large rock, officials say
JAFFREY, N.H. — An injured hiker is recovering after being rescued from Mount Monadnock. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the child was taking part in a school field trip when they slid down a large rock on Tuesday afternoon. The child is expected to be OK, officials...
NH Chronicle: Railroad folk music from Eastwood Station
Wednesday, October 19th — Tonight, get ready to ride the rails with the duo known as Eastwood Station. They play rail folk music on homemade instruments, everything from foot-stompers to ballads, their tunes will have you longing to hop a freight in no time. Plus, Audrey Cox pays a...
New Hampshire art auction raising money to help veterans pay heating bills
KINGSTON, N.H. — In Kingston, some local art is going to an auction to help veterans heat their homes. Artwork can be bid on at the Kingston Community Library during a special auction on Sunday. The organizer got the idea when her grandson joined the Navy as high fuel...
Dover mother, daughter create limited-edition water bottle for NH-48
There's a new water bottle for hiking enthusiasts in the White Mountains. Dover's Gabrielle Palmstrom loves hiking with her daughter Lily, and they are 20 mountains into the New Hampshire-48, the 48 summits over 4,000 feet in the Granite State. She created a stainless-steel water bottle to celebrate the journey...
New Hampshire National Guard helicopter called to assist injured 77-year-old hiker
FRANCONIA, N.H. — A man from Salisbury, Massachusetts, is recovering after suffering serious injuries when he fell while hiking. The incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on the Garfield Ridge Trail in Franconia. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said the 77-year-old was about a quarter-mile from the summit...
Man called person of interest in Concord homicides ordered held without bail in separate case
CONCORD, N.H. — A man who the New Hampshire attorney general's office has confirmed is a person of interest in the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, New Hampshire, has been ordered to be held without bail on unrelated charges. Police said Logan Clegg, 26, was arrested...
No injuries after vehicle goes into water in Gilmanton
GILMANTON, N.H. — A vehicle with a boat trailer ended up in the water at Shellcamp Pond in Gilmanton Tuesday. First responders were called to the Ridgewood Drive boat ramp for that accident. They said everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out on their own. They were...
Timeline: Concord couple killed; get updates on case, person of interest
CONCORD, N.H. — As the investigation into the killings of Steve and Wendy Reid, of Concord, continues, view a timeline of the case and the movements of a person of interest in the shootings, Logan Clegg. 2020. Aug. 10 -- Logan Clegg is arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah,...
18-year-old from Maine accused of driving 127 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire
GREENLAND, N.H. — An 18-year-old driver from Maine is being charged for allegedly driving 127 mph in Greenland, according to New Hampshire State Police. Hayley Lawrence, 18, of Eliot, Maine, was accused of reckless driving. State police said around 2:55 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper saw a 2015 BMW 5-series...
Man referred to by police as person of interest in Concord homicide taken into custody in Vermont
CONCORD, N.H. — A man considered to be a person of interest in what police referred to as an unsolved homicide in Concord earlier this year was taken into custody in Vermont on Wednesday, according to the South Burlington Police Department. Logan Clegg, 26, was wanted by law enforcement...
University of New Hampshire police warn of reported stolen catalytic converters
DURHAM, N.H. — University of New Hampshire police are warning anyone who parks in the Mast Road lot to be on the lookout for thieves. Police said since Tuesday, seven people have reported stolen catalytic converters. They said all the vehicles targeted are Hondas. Police are asking anyone who...
Mother of slain Merrimack boy on witness list for Adam Montgomery's firearms trial
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mother of a Merrimack boy killed last year could be called to testify in the firearms trial of Adam Montgomery next month. News 9 Investigates has learned that Danielle Dauphinais is on the witness list in the trial of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a girl who was reported missing and who police believe was killed. Adam Montgomery has not been charged in connection with her disappearance or death.
New Hampshire State Police raise enforcement ahead of National Move Over Day
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police is reminding drivers to move over for blue, red, or amber flashing lights. During a saturation patrol Monday on I-93 in Londonderry, troopers stopped 39 people. Twelve were passenger vehicles that didn't move over. State police tell News 9 that enforcement efforts...
CMC hires firm to conduct review sparked by accusations about former surgeon
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Catholic Medical Center in Manchester has hired a law firm to conduct an independent, external review of its cardiac surgery program and other issues following accusations and concerns over a former surgeon. CMC announced Thursday that Horty, Springer & Mattern, of Pittsburgh, would evaluate the quality...
Major retailers start Black Friday-style sales well ahead of holidays
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — It's still more than two weeks before Halloween, but some major retailers have already started their Black Friday-type deals. Amazon, Target, Walmart and others are starting their deals now to make sure that inflation-wary consumers have options — and time — to spend money.
Man charged in church shooting says prison interfering with right to practice religion
CONCORD, N.H. — A man serving time for assault as he awaits trial on charges related to a church shooting in Pelham claims the New Hampshire State Prison is denying him the right to practice his religion. Dale Holloway is asking a judge to order the prison to stop...
3 people injured after vehicles crash head-on, catch fire in Andover
ANDOVER, N.H. — Police are investigating a serious crash in Andover. The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Route 11. News 9 was told one of the cars involved crossed the yellow line, colliding head on into another vehicle. Both vehicles caught fire on impact, but people inside were pulled...
Hollis DUI cases up 80% this year; federal grants funding extra patrols
HOLLIS, N.H. — Police in Hollis are reporting impaired driving arrests are up 80% compared to a year ago. Officers have made 45 driving under the influence arrests in 2022 so far, which is more than any of the last five years. The department tells News 9, state and...
Attorney for woman accused of killing son says she was interviewed without lawyer consent
MANCHESTER, N.H. — An attorney for a woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old son is questioning why her client is on the witness list for the trial of the father of a missing girl. Danielle Dauphinais is on the prosecution's witness list for Adam Montgomery's...
Man killed when pickup truck crashes into tractor-trailer on I-93 in Bow
BOW, N.H. — A man was killed when his pickup truck crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer Thursday morning on I-93 in Bow. Police said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital but could not be resuscitated. The driver...
