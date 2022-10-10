ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
toplaxrecruits.com

.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Mars (PA) 2024 ATT Grieco commits to Penn State

Mars (PA) 2024 attackman Enzo Grieco of CWE has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Penn State University. High school: Mars Area High School (Pittsburgh, PA) Grad year: 2024. Position: Attack. College committed to: Penn State University. Club team: CWE. Lacrosse honors: Liberty National Showcase MVP,...
MARS, PA
toplaxrecruits.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit Syosset NY 2024 MF Lee commits to Columbia

Syosset (N.Y.) 2024 midfielder Katelyn Lee of Long Island Liberty Lacrosse has made a commitment to the admissions process to play Division I lacrosse at Columbia University. High school: Syosset (Jericho, N.Y.) Grad year: 2024. Position: Midfield. College committed to: Columbia University. Club team: Long Island Liberty Lacrosse. Lacrosse honors:...
SYOSSET, NY
toplaxrecruits.com

.@LongstrethLAX girls’ recruit Trinity Episcopal School (VA) 2024 DEF Pollard commits to George Mason

Trinity Episcopal School (VA) 2024 defender Julia Pollard of Yellow Jackets South has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at George Mason University. High school: Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, VA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Defense. College committed to: George Mason University. Club team: Yellow Jackets South. Lacrosse...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy