Read full article on original website
Linda Andrechyn
3d ago
This is so sad. Young people getting an education are killed. If this was done intentionally she/he needs to go to jail for a very long time.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
I Found Text Messages On My Boyfriend's Phone And Now He's Just My RoommateThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
The Wall Street Journal Highlights the Loop 303 Growth Boom in Phoenix in a New YouTube VideoMark HakePhoenix, AZ
USPS Wants To Hire 400+ Employees In PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Related
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chandler (Chandler, AZ)
The Chandler Fire officials reported a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday. The officials stated that the crash occurred near Arizona Avenue and Queen [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
mauinow.com
Baldwin High graduate among three college students killed near Phoenix after being struck by SUV in wrong lane
College freshman Hunter Elaine Kinohi Balberdi, a 19-year-old from Wailuku, died early Monday morning in a four-car collision about 30 miles north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to Phoenix law enforcement. “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you that three GCU students passed away this...
New details revealed in wrong way crash, family shares memories
ABC15 is learning new details about a wrong way crash that killed three freshman GCU students.
Three People, Including Two Recent Clarkston High School Graduates, Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Arizona
NEW RIVER, AZ - Three freshman students at Grand Canyon University, two of whom were recent graduates of Clarkston High School, were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning on Interstate 17 in New River, Arizona. During the early morning hours of Monday, October 10, 2022 at approximately 3:51...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
GCU student from Hawaii dies in Arizona crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arizona officials have confirmed that a 19-year-old female from Maui is dead, among with two others, after a collision in Phoenix. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Hunter Balberdi of Kula was in the collision that involved four-vehicles on Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road. The Grand Canyon University confirmed […]
KTAR.com
2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
AZFamily
Pinal County deputies searching for suspects who rammed patrol car near Florence
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One person killed in crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road
Phoenix police say a man was killed in a crash near 24th Street and Baseline Road Wednesday afternoon.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The officials reported a multi-vehicle accident in Mesa on Saturday afternoon. The officials stated that multiple vehicles collided in the westbound lane of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
AZFamily
Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix
Jewish community center in the Valley fundraises for breast cancer research. Fitnessfest is all about going the extra mile, literally, to help raise money for breast cancer research. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters in Scottsdale have a new tool at their hands that could help save lives when seconds...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Phoenix family heartbroken after mother randomly shot, killed inside car
Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
kjzz.org
Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway
The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
AZFamily
Grandmother loses both legs after being hit by dump truck in Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grandmother is fighting for her life after being hit by a dump truck while walking with her granddaughter Monday morning in Tolleson. It happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Friends say Maria Mira Montes and her 2-year-old granddaughter were...
Glendale makes panhandling a crime
GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a unanimous vote, the Glendale City Council approved two ordinances to tackle panhandling in the city. “It’s from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure," Mayor Jerry Weiers said. Drivers 12News...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
Comments / 5