Phoenix, AZ

Linda Andrechyn
3d ago

This is so sad. Young people getting an education are killed. If this was done intentionally she/he needs to go to jail for a very long time.

KHON2

GCU student from Hawaii dies in Arizona crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Arizona officials have confirmed that a 19-year-old female from Maui is dead, among with two others, after a collision in Phoenix. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Hunter Balberdi of Kula was in the collision that involved four-vehicles on Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road. The Grand Canyon University confirmed […]
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix couple wins battle to remove speed hump in front of driveway

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Back in August, On Your Side introduced you to a Phoenix family who couldn’t believe it when the city put a speed hump right in front of their driveway. City officials told them if they didn’t like it, they would have to pay to have it removed — if their neighbors agreed.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after overnight shooting in west Phoenix

Jewish community center in the Valley fundraises for breast cancer research. Fitnessfest is all about going the extra mile, literally, to help raise money for breast cancer research. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Firefighters in Scottsdale have a new tool at their hands that could help save lives when seconds...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway

The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Grandmother loses both legs after being hit by dump truck in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A grandmother is fighting for her life after being hit by a dump truck while walking with her granddaughter Monday morning in Tolleson. It happened in the area of 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street. Friends say Maria Mira Montes and her 2-year-old granddaughter were...
TOLLESON, AZ
12 News

Glendale makes panhandling a crime

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In a unanimous vote, the Glendale City Council approved two ordinances to tackle panhandling in the city. “It’s from a lot of complaints from a lot of citizens where they felt unsafe and they felt a lot of pressure," Mayor Jerry Weiers said. Drivers 12News...
GLENDALE, AZ
azpm.org

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
TUCSON, AZ

