It's dumb. Most college students aren't registered to vote. And if they are, they are usually registered to vote in the city/state they are from. And Lubbock is different from other college towns as we are a city with a university opposed to a university with a town around it, so the university politics don't really play a role here. Lastly, I wish he would stop coming to Lubbock. Very few people here like him, and he stands against what most people here believe.
College kids have no critical thinking skills. Most people are Democrat until they turn 25 and have some understanding of how the real world works. I like pot and illegal aliens working for cheap slave labor, but I'm not voting for it.
Uneducated, indoctrinated college kids without a shred of evidence to back up any of their ridiculous claims.
