ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 6

flightwatch
2d ago

It's dumb. Most college students aren't registered to vote. And if they are, they are usually registered to vote in the city/state they are from. And Lubbock is different from other college towns as we are a city with a university opposed to a university with a town around it, so the university politics don't really play a role here. Lastly, I wish he would stop coming to Lubbock. Very few people here like him, and he stands against what most people here believe.

Reply
3
Jeff Nader
2d ago

College kids have no critical thinking skills. Most people are Democrat until they turn 25 and have some understanding of how the real world works. I like pot and illegal aliens working for cheap slave labor, but I'm not voting for it.

Reply
2
Guy Scott Scaff
2d ago

Uneducated, indoctrinated college kids without a shred of evidence to back up any of their ridiculous claims.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

‘They’re all going to fit the part,’ Estacado staff power couple collects dress wear for students in need

LUBBOCK, Texas — A power couple on the Estacado High School staff is making a huge impact on the lives of students on campus every day. Khalilah and William Blaylock aren’t strangers to serving others, but their latest mission has them working overtime to level the playing field for their student-athletes.  Back in April, Texas […]
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Students react to Beto's appearance at Tech

Beto O’Rourke was on Texas Tech campus for a rally as his final stop in his college campaign tour. Students provided opinions across the political spectrum in advance of the upcoming election. Geoffrey Daniels, a third year creative media industries major from Round Rock, spoke on the importance of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

8 Things to Expect When You Move to Lubbock, Texas

If you're thinking about moving to the Hub City of West Texas, then here's what you need to know. When you first move to Lubbock you get the feeling that something is missing, but you can't put your finger on it. The answer is billboards and signs. The city has very strict rules on billboards and signs. Admittedly, it gives the city a cleaner look, but it also makes the town look even flatter than it is.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Lubbock, TX
Education
City
Lubbock, TX
Local
Texas Education
everythinglubbock.com

Everything you need to know about the Lubbock road bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — In this year’s midterm election, the City of Lubbock will ask voters to approve a $200 million bond to fund major street improvements. The ballot measure comes one year after voters rejected the original bond the city proposed to fund street improvements in 2021. City...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Condra school is ready to serve the kids in the community once it opens

LUBBOCK, Texas— Condra School is focused on helping students achieve their potential in life by eliminating roadblocks to academic achievements, increasing self-esteem and encouraging the development of character and social-emotional skills. They are growing and looking forward to their new building. Visit their website at CONDRASCHOOL.COM or by calling (806) 993-4040 for more information.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Texas Tech University
FMX 94.5

What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?

We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Happy’s Shaved Ice to Open a New Location

This place's name really is perfect because it does make you happy. If you love going there, this news will make you even happier. Lubbock know and loves Happy's Shaved Ice, Bubble Blends & Lemonades. No matter the time of the year, they're always busy. If you live in Wolfforth,...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Mother claims daughter was accidentally drugged at Frenship MS and faces discipline, district responds

WOLFFORTH, Texas – The mother of a Frenship Middle School sixth grader said on Monday that her daughter was accidentally drugged at school last week. The district responded in a statement on Tuesday that it is investigating the incident. Kaisha Weatherly said a student shared some candy with her daughter at the beginning of the […]
WOLFFORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy