Lubbock, TX

voiceofmotown.com

ESPN Senior Writer Puts Neal Brown on the Hot Seat

Morgantown, West Virginia – In an ESPN article released yesterday by Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg, coaching situations to watch closely were discussed and West Virginia’s head coach Neal Brown was mentioned. Brown, who is 19-21 overall and 11-17 in the Big 12 Conference in his 4th season with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Excellent News Concerning CJ Donaldson

Morgantown, West Virginia – CJ Donaldson, West Virginia’s sensational freshman running back, was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness during the Mountaineers’ 38-20 loss last week. Donaldson was down and did not move for several minutes...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Venables vs. Brown: More Similar Than We Thought

Morgantown, West Virginia — In a recent YouTube video by MattBeGreat, he described everything that was wrong with Brent Venables, and it sounded EERILY similar to what we are dealing with in Morgantown RIGHT NOW!. In the video, he said that Venables is a great guy, but he is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
102.5 KISS FM

Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Neal Brown
voiceofmotown.com

Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown

(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla

Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock man was Arrested for Recording a boy in a Gym Bathroom

A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

