Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
There Is No Texas Tech Game This Weekend, How Will We Survive?
After 6 weeks of high and lows as a Texas Tech Football fan, you're accustomed to plopping down in your favorite easy chair, and watching the Red Raiders take on all comers. After 2 straight losses, you are ready for a little redemption, so you grab your snack, a cold beverage, turn on the TV and see......
WVU's Big 12 Home-and-Home Opponent Revealed for 2023-24 & 2024-25 Seasons
West Virginia will get to matchup with a familiar foe twice a year.
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Senior Writer Puts Neal Brown on the Hot Seat
Morgantown, West Virginia – In an ESPN article released yesterday by Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg, coaching situations to watch closely were discussed and West Virginia’s head coach Neal Brown was mentioned. Brown, who is 19-21 overall and 11-17 in the Big 12 Conference in his 4th season with...
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs Baylor Preview + Prediction
Breaking down the Week 7 matchup between the Mountaineers and Bears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
Excellent News Concerning CJ Donaldson
Morgantown, West Virginia – CJ Donaldson, West Virginia’s sensational freshman running back, was injured when he took a knee from an opposing player on the helmet and briefly lost consciousness during the Mountaineers’ 38-20 loss last week. Donaldson was down and did not move for several minutes...
voiceofmotown.com
Venables vs. Brown: More Similar Than We Thought
Morgantown, West Virginia — In a recent YouTube video by MattBeGreat, he described everything that was wrong with Brent Venables, and it sounded EERILY similar to what we are dealing with in Morgantown RIGHT NOW!. In the video, he said that Venables is a great guy, but he is...
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet
This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofmotown.com
Pacman Jones Speaks Out for Neal Brown
(Photo via WVU Athletics) Adam “Pac-Man” Jones is a legend in the state of West Virginia. His decorated career speaks for itself, and anything he says carries weight for the Gold & Blue. Jones, who is one known not to hold back his opinion, recently revealed his opinion...
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Gives Coaching Advice to Joe Mazzulla
Morgantown, West Virginia – Former West Virginia Mountaineers point guard Joe Mazzulla has served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics since 2019. Now, Mazzulla will take over as the interim head coach for current head coach Ime Udoka, who is facing disciplinary action for a violation of the organization’s guidelines.
WDTV
WVSSAC High School Football Rankings ahead of Week 8
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week’s WVSSAC high school football rankings are in, below are the NCWV teams who are currently in the Top 16 for all three classes.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Cheapest Places to Live in Texas: Lubbock Came in What Place?
The cost of living has been on everyone's mind lately. It's something that keeps rising. Lubbock is known to be affordable, but is that actually the case right now? The Cost of Living Index shows us that might not be as true as we thought. The annual inflation rate as...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
2 seriously injured in head-on collision with 18-wheeler in West Virginia
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision between a UPS 18-wheeler truck and a car that shut down part of Interstate 79 in Lewis County for several hours on Thursday afternoon.
Lubbock man was Arrested for Recording a boy in a Gym Bathroom
A Lubbock man was indicted after being accused of recording a minor in a bathroom. On August 27th of this year a juvenile male was using a bathroom stall at the Planet Fitness on 50th Street and Indiana Avenue in Lubbock. The juvenile boy stated that he noticed an Android phone hovering above him in the stall and was pointed in his direction. KAMC news reported that juvenile boy took notice of what kind of phone was pointed at him and the shoes of the person who was on their tiptoes in the next stall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Don’t Miss Out On These Scary Movies Playing in Lubbock
It's that time of the year again. If you love scary movies, you thrive during this time of the year. No matter if they're new or old, tons of scary movies are showing. Some are for one-night only, some longer, and some events are free. Check them all out below.
National Pit Bull Awareness Month: 25 Pit Bulls Available to Adopt in Lubbock
October is National Pit Bull Awareness Month, a time where dog lovers around the country aim to decrease stigma, educate, and stop all of the misinformation surrounding this breed. As a pittie owner myself and someone who grew up with the breed, they truly are some of the best dogs...
Lubbock’s New Texas Roadhouse Location Is Now Under Construction
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. Stop by any Thursday, Friday, or Saturday night and you're bound to end up on a waitlist. The current location of Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock remodeled in an attempt to shove in more tables, but it didn't help reduce the lengthy wait. Lubbock just loves Texas Roadhouse. Soon, Lubbock will have a brand new Texas Roadhouse to enjoy.
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0