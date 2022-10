In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and questionable medical treatment, the NFL and NFLPA revised their concussion protocol, a move that could have legal ramifications should the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback contemplate a lawsuit. Last Saturday, the league and union issued a joint statement saying that while team medical staff and unaffiliated medical professionals “followed the steps of the [concussion] protocol as written,” the “outcome in this case is not what was intended.” The statement explains that, going forward, the word “ataxia,” which refers to loss of full control of bodily movements, will be added to a list of mandatory “no-go”...

