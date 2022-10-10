Read full article on original website
Looking for Safe Trick or Treating? The Dubuque Fairgrounds Has it
Each year the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and Event Center hosts a safe trick-or-treating event in their parking lot. It's call Trunk or Treat. This year's event is Thursday, October 20th from 5:30 to 7 pm. The concept is very simple. Youngsters can walk the fairgrounds parking lot collecting treats from vehicles staffed by area businesses and decorated for Halloween (these are known as "Trunkers")
Radio Iowa
Dubuque residents concerned about impact of railroad merger
A proposed merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroad companies has people in and around Dubuque concerned about potential impacts. Janice Henwood has lived in the neighborhood near Massey Park for decades — and there is only one road to get to the park and Henwood’s neighborhood– and train tracks run through it. Henwood told KCRG TV that anywhere from six to ten already trains cross those tracks every day.
Is Dubuque City Water Safe to Drink?
After a small water scare just over a month ago, residents may be asking themselves: Is Dubuque City water safe? The answer is YES! This release from the City of Dubuque (listed below) has a lot of technical info....but the bottom line is this: Dubuque's tap water continues to meet ALL federal and state standards for drinking water safety and customers may continue to drink tap water.
Is the Mathias Ham House Haunted? Judge for Yourself
With Halloween just around the corner, there are plenty of things to scare you. For me, I'm scared of a few things but none of them are Halloween-related. I'm scared for the kind of world my grandkids will grow up in. And I'm scared of what crazy things Russian president Putin might do including using nuclear weapons.
Is The City of Dubuque, Iowa Going to the Dogs?
If you told someone your town was "going to the dogs", they would probably feel sorry for you. After all, the term "going to the dogs" doesn't sound much like a compliment or a positive message. But this time it does. The 2022 dockdogs World Championships officially gets underway today...
KWQC
Early snowfalls in the QCA
Public safety forum in Clinton focuses on safety of community members. First Alert Forecast - Clearing and chilly overnight. 50s close out the week. The deadline to complete the survey is Oct. 26.
superhits106.com
Vehicle destroyed by fire in Dubuque
A vehicle was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday morning in Dubuque. The fire occurred around 8:30am in the Hartig Drug parking lot on Central Avenue. According to the Dubuque Fire Department, the fire was contained to just one vehicle and the cause has not been determined.
KCRG.com
DNR, Dubuque residents share concerns about potential train merger
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed merger between two railroad companies has people in and around Dubuque concerned about potential impacts. Janice Henwood has lived in the neighborhood near Massey Park for decades. “It’s God’s little green earth down here.”. There’s only one road to get to...
KCRG.com
Dubuque tap water tests above threshold for PFAs, a chemical linked to health risks
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A statewide water sampling initiative is underway to determine the prevalence of manmade chemicals known as per-and poly-fluoroalkyl substances, or “PFAS.”. The number of communities around the nation detecting “PFAs” in drinking water is growing, and sampling from Dubuque shows the compounds at a higher...
After missteps, Wolf Carbon poised to redo public meetings in December
A company that wants to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in eastern Iowa is expected to hold new public meetings about the project in December after identifying “anomalies” in its landowner notification process. The new Wolf Carbon Solutions meetings will likely be set for Dec. 6 in Cedar and Linn counties and for Dec. 7 […] The post After missteps, Wolf Carbon poised to redo public meetings in December appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Illinois Town Named One of The Most Beautiful Towns in America
We always say it's hard to pick just ONE town in the entire state, but according to a recent article in Architectural Digest they did just that. We are lucky here in the Tri-States to be surrounded by some of the most amazing small towns, but it's also nice to get away and explore other small towns in either Missouri or Illinois. So it's no surprise that Galena, Illinois was just named one of the 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
Dine Out & Take Out to Benefit Public Schools Today(Oct 11th)
You love to eat out right? Of course you do. And if you need an excuse to dine out or take out today, I've got your back. Today is "Dine Out/Take Out" for public schools day. A day when simply dining out can benefit public schools. Here's how it works....
Recapping Big Apple Bagels’ “Stocktober Fest:” Day 1
With early-morning sunshine and a gentle fall breeze in the air, it was a quiet, ideal morning for the first day of Big Apple Bagels' "Stocktober Fest" event to be underway. If you're not already aware, Big Apple Bagels is holding their "Stocktoberfest" event in collaboration with St. Stephens Food Bank from October 13th - 15th. Big Apple, located at 1675 John F. Kennedy Road in Dubuque, is collecting non-perishable food items at their shop with the goal to fill up a truck full of food for people in need just in time for the winter season. Resources Unite is also assisting with the event!
KWQC
Crews respond to fire at the Scott County Jail
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a fire at the Scott County Jail Thursday morning, deputies say. The fire alarm in the Scott County Jail went off around 7:30 a.m., telling there was smoke in the service elevator control room, according to Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane in a media release.
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Have You Tried Northeast Iowa’s Best Pork Tenderloins?
The featured image is not from the restaurants mentioned in this story. After almost 5,000 votes for 449 establishments, the Iowa Pork Producers kicked off the start of National Pork Month by releasing the top five tenderloin restaurants in Iowa. To determine the top five, Kelsey Sutter, IPPA’s marketing and...
Could Kennedy Mall Get a New Anchor to Replace Younkers?
It's been several years since the Iowa-based department store Younkers closed its last remaining brick-and-mortar stores. It was acquired by BrandX.com in 2018, who announced that they plan to reopen Younkers stores in 2023. Even the company's website teases a relaunch. Time will tell if that ends up happening. One...
Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza
It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
Wal-Mart Temporarily Banned From Selling Booze at Marion Store
It's unfortunately not always that uncommon to hear reports of your local neighborhood gas station or convenience store being in trouble for selling age-restricted products to minors, but when a major retail chain is caught doing it, it's certainly going to make news. Reportedly, one Cedar Rapids metro area Wal-Mart...
