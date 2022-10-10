Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.

TRAVEL ・ 8 HOURS AGO