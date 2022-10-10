Read full article on original website
Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives
Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports
India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
China set up a secret police station in Australia whose officers allegedly hunt down dissidents and 'persuade' them to return home
China has set up dozens of police stations around the world, including one in Australia, with a human rights group claiming they're using them to hunt down and retrieve dissidents. A new report from Safeguard Defenders, a human rights watchdog, revealed that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has at least...
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Britain and India, we must resist the tragic thinking that pits Hindus against Muslims | Chetan Bhatt
The recent disorder in Leicester echoes the ‘communalist’ politics that now dominates India thanks to the ruling BJP, says sociology professor Chetan Bhatt
Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail
On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital.
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
BBC
Aamir Khan: Minister asks Bollywood star to avoid ‘anti-Hindu’ ads
An Indian state minister has "requested" Bollywood star Aamir Khan to avoid doing advertisements that "hurt religious sentiments". The comment by Narottam Mishra, home minister of Madhya Pradesh state, came as a new ad featuring Khan sparked outrage among Hindu right-wingers. The ad - for a bank - depicts Khan...
