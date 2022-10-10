ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Pakistan’s Worst Nightmare: Indian Kashmir Thrives

Indian Kashmir’s great leap forward economically, socially, and politically can only embarrass Pakistan, for it both shows the failure of Islamabad’s stewardship and highlights its cynicism. SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA—In 2019, just weeks after Indian president Ram Nath Kovind abrogated Article 370 of India’s constitution, ending Kashmir’s de facto...
INDIA
Daily Mail

UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas

Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Indian foreign minister slams the West for choosing Pakistan’s ‘military dictatorship’ over India for weapon imports

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar slammed Western countries for not supplying weapons to India and instead preferring a “military dictatorship”, in an apparent reference to Pakistan.The Indian minister was defending New Delhi’s “long-standing” defence ties with Moscow while addressing a joint news conference on Monday with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong after the two held a bilateral meeting at Parliament House.Mr Jaishankar was asked whether India is re-thinking its ties with Russia and its dependency on imports of weapons following the war in Ukraine. “We have - as you know - a substantial inventory of Russian and Soviet-origin weapons, “...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Kabaddi In India#Indian#The Pro Kabaddi League
prestigeonline.com

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list

Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
TRAVEL
BBC

Aamir Khan: Minister asks Bollywood star to avoid ‘anti-Hindu’ ads

An Indian state minister has "requested" Bollywood star Aamir Khan to avoid doing advertisements that "hurt religious sentiments". The comment by Narottam Mishra, home minister of Madhya Pradesh state, came as a new ad featuring Khan sparked outrage among Hindu right-wingers. The ad - for a bank - depicts Khan...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy