Menifee City Council members last week received an update from city staff on the status of parks and recreation facilities, even as input from residents is being sought. A consultant hired by the city is gathering data to prioritize the needs for more parks, walking trails, and other recreational opportunities as part of an update to the Menifee Parks Master plan. The plan was last studied in 2016, when it was created.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO