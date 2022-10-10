Read full article on original website
Public hearing set to consider Quail Hills community
The Menifee Planning Commission on Oct. 26 will consider during a public hearing the proposal for a gated community of homes on Goetz Road in Quail Valley. The Quail Hills community would consist of 130 single-family homes with a minimum lot size of 5,000 square feet, located on a 44.7-acre site. The tract would consist of 11.7 acres of open space, a 1.9-acre tot lot, a 1.1-acre dog park, and a 1.8-acre detention basin. The tot lot will incorporate a dual half-court basketball court, picnic shelter, playground equipment, drinking fountain and splash pad.
City seeks input on priorities for recreational facilities
Menifee City Council members last week received an update from city staff on the status of parks and recreation facilities, even as input from residents is being sought. A consultant hired by the city is gathering data to prioritize the needs for more parks, walking trails, and other recreational opportunities as part of an update to the Menifee Parks Master plan. The plan was last studied in 2016, when it was created.
City makes plans to resurface part of Murrieta Road
The City of Menifee is accepting bids from contractors for street improvements on a stretch of Murrieta Road that has prompted complaints from motorists. The work will improve the road from San Quinton Road, just south of Newport Road, to Cam Del Sol Notre to the north. The improvements will include:
