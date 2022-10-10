ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

The Post and Courier

Before GG Jackson, the Gamecocks had another top recruit ... who never played a game

COLUMBIA — GG Jackson gives South Carolina basketball something it’s rarely had: A true national recruit. The 6-9 forward was ranked No. 1 in the class of 2023 before he enrolled a year early and was re-pegged at No. 6, and has many dreaming that he might be the kind of prospect who can help make the Gamecocks turn into a consistent contender.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 12-Oct. 18): Pitbull, Post Malone, State Fair, SC Pride, oh my

Like the seasons that come and go every year, the South Carolina State Fair is back again for its 153rd year in action. Whether you're hoping for a date night or family fun, this is the place to do it, as there’s food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides galore, a circus and more. A new emphasis on local entertainment is here as well at its stages, with local and regional acts taking the bulk of the performance slots. This year's fair will run Oct. 12-23. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s

IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
IRMO, SC
The Post and Courier

CSRA Events: Homecoming, Fairgrounds and Space

Head to SRP Park on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.for the premiere of Ransom: Episode 2. The indie film, created by Alissa Knight of Knight Studios, recently was awarded Best TV Series at the Cannes World Film Festival. The event is free to attend and will include a buffet, beverages, movie posters and swag bags. Registration for the event can be done through an Eventbrite link.
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

Renovation planned at historic apartment near downtown Columbia YMCA

COLUMBIA — Developers are seeking to renovate a historic downtown apartment building near the downtown YMCA and Busted Plug sculpture. Built in 1913, Beverly Apartments at 1525 Bull St. was part of an apartment construction boom in South Carolina's capital city in the early 20th century, according to the state Department of Archives and History. It was added to the National Register in June 2021.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree

CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015

Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

More apartments planned for Columbia's North Main corridor

COLUMBIA — Investors are proposing a 101-unit apartment complex along a developing stretch of Columbia's North Main Street. The project at the corner of Sumter and Scott streets is the third set of apartments planned for the area in the last two years. The project developer could not immediately...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

ADPS officers respond to accidental, self-inflicted shooting

What appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot drew the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the Whiskey Road McDonalds Thursday evening. First responders were called to the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Daymon Spann, public information officer for ADPS, said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting...
AIKEN, SC

