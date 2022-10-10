Like the seasons that come and go every year, the South Carolina State Fair is back again for its 153rd year in action. Whether you're hoping for a date night or family fun, this is the place to do it, as there’s food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides galore, a circus and more. A new emphasis on local entertainment is here as well at its stages, with local and regional acts taking the bulk of the performance slots. This year's fair will run Oct. 12-23. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO