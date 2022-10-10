Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Before GG Jackson, the Gamecocks had another top recruit ... who never played a game
COLUMBIA — GG Jackson gives South Carolina basketball something it’s rarely had: A true national recruit. The 6-9 forward was ranked No. 1 in the class of 2023 before he enrolled a year early and was re-pegged at No. 6, and has many dreaming that he might be the kind of prospect who can help make the Gamecocks turn into a consistent contender.
The Post and Courier
We tried (and ranked) 8 things at the South Carolina State Fair so you know what's good
It's that time of year, Columbia. The time of year where you can peruse the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and be bombarded with the sights, sounds and smells associated with the fair — from the screams of children on temporary fair rides to the whiffs of every kind of fried food imaginable.
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 12-Oct. 18): Pitbull, Post Malone, State Fair, SC Pride, oh my
Like the seasons that come and go every year, the South Carolina State Fair is back again for its 153rd year in action. Whether you're hoping for a date night or family fun, this is the place to do it, as there’s food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides galore, a circus and more. A new emphasis on local entertainment is here as well at its stages, with local and regional acts taking the bulk of the performance slots. This year's fair will run Oct. 12-23. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES.
The Post and Courier
Aiken Tech sees challenge in re-engaging students who find early workforce success
Aiken County in just the past six years has “really changed, transformed,” said Dr. Forest Mahan. Coming westward into North Augusta on U.S. 1/Jefferson Davis Highway the morning of Oct. 13, Dr. Mahan hinted at what he meant. The changes visible along the highway in the nine miles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
The Post and Courier
CSRA Events: Homecoming, Fairgrounds and Space
Head to SRP Park on Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m.for the premiere of Ransom: Episode 2. The indie film, created by Alissa Knight of Knight Studios, recently was awarded Best TV Series at the Cannes World Film Festival. The event is free to attend and will include a buffet, beverages, movie posters and swag bags. Registration for the event can be done through an Eventbrite link.
The Post and Courier
Renovation planned at historic apartment near downtown Columbia YMCA
COLUMBIA — Developers are seeking to renovate a historic downtown apartment building near the downtown YMCA and Busted Plug sculpture. Built in 1913, Beverly Apartments at 1525 Bull St. was part of an apartment construction boom in South Carolina's capital city in the early 20th century, according to the state Department of Archives and History. It was added to the National Register in June 2021.
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Post and Courier
Columbia school board members accuse each other of overspending on travel expenses
COLUMBIA — Richland County School District Two board members spent a half-hour Oct. 11 trying to come up with policy to hold themselves and the superintendent accountable for taxpayer dollars spent on things like hotel room upgrades and rental cars for business trips. Without naming anyone specific, some of...
The Post and Courier
Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree
CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
The Post and Courier
Aiken County files complaint against property that's kept a rap sheet since 2015
Since 2015, a property in unincorporated Aiken County, just beyond the Country Club Hills neighborhood of North Augusta, has been called a number of things. Thick vegetation has grown over its garage and snaked around its structurally dubious gazebo (the roof is lopsided). Its swimming pool has seen its fair share of “stagnant water”; water that at least at one time had become the final resting place for “some kind of dead animal.”
The Post and Courier
More apartments planned for Columbia's North Main corridor
COLUMBIA — Investors are proposing a 101-unit apartment complex along a developing stretch of Columbia's North Main Street. The project at the corner of Sumter and Scott streets is the third set of apartments planned for the area in the last two years. The project developer could not immediately...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
ADPS officers respond to accidental, self-inflicted shooting
What appears to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot drew the Aiken Department of Public Safety to the Whiskey Road McDonalds Thursday evening. First responders were called to the scene between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Thursday. Lt. Daymon Spann, public information officer for ADPS, said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting...
Comments / 0