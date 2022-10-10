Pumpkin to talk about: North American record set by goard at Bay Area contest

Read full article on original website
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
Paradise Post
A gifted but troubled Bay Area artist fell through the cracks. Then a stranger 800 miles away read his story.
In a corner of the room, underneath his desk, sits the oversized, military surplus backpack Daniel McClenon once used to lug everything he owned around San Francisco. At night, the bag became a pillow to cushion his head against the concrete as he slept outside a Walgreens. McClenon, a talented...
KTVU FOX 2
These 3 Bay Area roads are among the deadliest in the state
OAKLAND calif., - Two stretches of Bay Area freeways rank among the top five most deadly roads in California, according to a new study from MoneyGeek.com. The study ranks a portion of I-80 between exit 14A And 8A in Oakland and Berkeley the second most dangerous roadway in California. According...
theatlasheart.com
Best Sushi in San Francisco: 21 Spots for Mouthwatering Rolls, Sashimi, and Omakase
Find out where to go for perfectly knifed nigiri, elegantly sliced sashimi, and thoughtfully curated omakase in San Francisco. Good sushi spots have never been hard to find in San Francisco, which has a long history of Japanese immigration. But in recent years, several high-end restaurants have also popped up...
puravidamoms.com
Best Restaurants in San Jose (for Families)
This post may include affiliate links. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you want to taste the best Costa Rican dishes, San Jose has a vibrant culinary scene offering a wide variety of dining options for the whole family. But with so many choices, where exactly do you go? Here are my recommendations for some of the best restaurants in San Jose Costa Rica to get you started.
One of the oldest Whole Foods in the Bay Area plans to move to bigger location
The store was only the fourth Whole Foods to open in the Bay Area.
theluxurytravelexpert.com
Review: Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA)
Wednesday newsletters always feature a hotel or flight review. Today: Review of the Lodge at the Presidio (San Francisco, USA) Opened on June 28, 2018, the Lodge at the Presidio is one of San Francisco’s most charming boutique hotels. Enjoying a stunning setting in the Presidio National Park on the northern top of the San Francisco Peninsula, the historic property is San Francisco’s closest lodging to the Golden Gate Bridge. The 42-room, three-story hotel is housed in former USA army barracks, built between 1895-97 and exemplifies the highest standards of sustainability. The majority of the guestrooms feature stunning views of the San Francisco Bay, the city skyline, the Golden Gate Bridge, or a combination thereof. The beautiful and historic lodge is the sister property to the Inn at the Presidio which opened in 2012.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Revel Moped ‘Exploded,’ Destroyed Cars
A San Francisco Revel moped allegedly exploded, totalling two parked cars. The incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Oak Street near the Panhandle on Sept. 29, according to Devin Fleharty, whose car was heavily damaged by the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, which also destroyed a...
48hills.org
Good Taste: Grab the cheesecake, Rose—Golden Girls Kitchen is coming to SF
This is Good Taste, a weekly look at food and fun in the Bay Area. In this edition, you’ll get a sneak peek at Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant coming to San Francisco in a few months. Golden Girls Kitchen, an homage to the legendary TV quartet of...
Bay Area school shooter hoax: Swatting can leave psychological trauma for everyone, experts say
Various Bay Area police departments received false calls Wednesday that reported an active shooter at schools -- which turned out to be incidents of swatting. This is a trend nationwide, and many mental health experts say it can cause some serious problems.
The Palm Court $30 burger tastes like the death of San Francisco
This burger exemplifies the bourgeois-ification of San Francisco.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
‘Clear lies’: Federal judge forces ADA plaintiff, attorneys to pay fine for ‘bad-faith’ lawsuits
A FEDERAL JUDGE in San Francisco has ordered a disabled plaintiff and his lawyers to pay $35,000 for what he said was their “concerted, bad-faith sanctionable conduct” in the course of a lawsuit they brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria on Tuesday...
VIDEO: Redwood City woman captures mountain lion dragging giant buck in her driveway
The homeowner looked through her Ring video and discovered something shocking: a mountain lion dragging the buck down her driveway.
LIST: Halloween 2022 events happening in SF Bay Area
Looking for something spooky to do this Halloween with all your favorite ghouls and ghosts? We have you covered.
SF Is Home To One Of The World’s ‘Coolest’ Neighborhoods
SF’s charming and industrial Dogpatch was named one of the “51 coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to a recently published online ranking. Located south of Mission Bay, the Dogpatch is the city’s most rapidly developing area which includes the ambitious Pier 70 project. It’s home to artists and makers looking for airy warehouse spaces that are otherwise rare in the city. Few SF residents would call it affordable but it’s undoubtedly cool. The 2022 list is the result of an annual survey given to over 20,000 city dwellers and local experts by the travel and entertainment website Time Out. Dogpatch snagged the #36 spot due to its bounty of independent shops, urban wineries, and popular restaurants like Souvla and RH’s Palm Court near Pier 70.
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Strange Weather Pattern to Blame For Fog and Cold
Hundreds gathered outside SF City Hall on Monday to protest Russia's new wave of aggression against Ukrainian civilians. "The Russian attack will not achieve its objective," said Dmytro Kushneruk, consul general of Ukraine in San Francisco, at the rally. "We will repair all damaged and destroyed objects and continue fighting against the invaders." [NBC Bay Area]
‘Evictorbook’ unmasks corporate landlords in Oakland and SF, logs their eviction histories
Watchdog groups in Oakland and San Francisco have a new tool to hold corporate entities accountable for alleged unfair housing practices. Evictorbook is the culmination of thousands of volunteer hours that compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the San Francisco Rent Board on evictions, building complaints and building permits with state records of corporate ownership to untangle the web of corporate landlords and the shell companies through which they operate.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Housing Prices Continue to Fall. Here's Why
A drop in housing prices by about 7% translates to more than a $100,000 in savings on a typical Bay Area home. But a rise in mortgage rates to about 7% all but erases that savings. "In the Bay Area, you're looking at thousands of dollars a month more in...
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
LocalNewsMatters.org
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
