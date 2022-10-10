Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Donation to go toward expansion of skate park
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A former Norfolk resident is ensuring his legacy will be felt at a local skate park. The City of Norfolk announced Thursday that they've received a donation of over $114,000 from the late Lee Dekarske. The former owner of Lee's Jewelry in Norfolk requested that the money...
News Channel Nebraska
Grant Elementary receives award in Small Towns Matter Giveaway
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local school in the northeast part of Nebraska has named the latest recipient of the UnitedHealthcare Small Towns Matter Giveaway. Grant Elementary, located in Norfolk, told News Channel Nebraska they found out on Tuesday that they won. The benefits of the giveaway include brand new bicycle...
News Channel Nebraska
Historic exhibit of Sandhills pioneers on display at Northeast Community College
NORFOLK, Neb. – An exhibition that focuses on the largest black settlement in Nebraska is now on display at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The exhibit, Descendants of DeWitty, features photos of residents and everyday life in settlement, which was located in Cherry County from 1907 – 1936.
News Channel Nebraska
NPS approves the addition of a third school resource officer
NORFOLK, Neb. -- During Monday's board of education meeting, Norfolk Public Schools approved the hiring of a new school resource officer. Currently, the district has two SROs, one which serves at the high school, while the other splits time between the junior high and middle school. However, according to officer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
NORFOLK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN CUSTODY
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED IN A STRONG ARM ROBBERY OF A BUSINESS IN THAT CITY. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 10:15 A.M. WEDNESDAY AT A BUSINESS IN THE 100 BLOCK OF NORFOLK AVENUE WHEN THE SUSPECT ENTERED THE BUSINESS, TOOK MONEY OUT OF THE CASH REGISTER AND ATTEMPTED TO LEAVE.
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested in connection to local business robbery
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 54-year-old Norfolk man was arrested following a robbery at a local business. The Norfolk Police Division said around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched a the 100 block of Norfolk Ave. for a reported robbery. When officers got the the scene, NPD said they were able...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne Volunteer Fire Department Requested For Mutual Aid With Field Fire Near Concord, Remained On Scene For Six Hours
WAYNE – An extreme fire danger remains in affect for the area from the National Weather Service as northeast Nebraska firefighters put out a field fire late Wednesday afternoon 10 miles north of Wayne. Members with the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene around 2 p.m....
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Water Division Reminder - Use Care When Blowing Out Sprinkler Systems
With the arrival of cold weather, the Norfolk Water Division asks to use care when blowing out sprinkler systems. They remind residents to close the water supply valve to the sprinklers before blowing in air. If the valve is not closed, air will end up in the city water main. That could cause dirty water and cause water mains to break. That can be a costly repair to the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscj.com
HOUSE OF LAUREL SHOOTING VICTIM HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED
THE HOUSE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA OF ONE OF THE VICTIMS WHO DIED OF GUNSHOT WOUNDS ON AUGUST 4TH HAS BEEN DEMOLISHED. 53-YEAR-OLD MICHELE EBELING WAS ALLEGEDLY SHOT TO DEATH AND THEN HER HOME SET ON FIRE BY THE SUSPECT, 42-YEAR OLD JASON JONES. THE HOUSE AT 209 ELM STREET WAS...
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
wnax.com
Northeast Nebraska Harvest Affected by Drought
Nearly a third of the Nebraska corn harvest is completed and the soybean harvest is more than half done with reported yields across the board. Tim Gubbels is the president of the Northside Grain Company at Laurel, Nebraska. He says farmers in his area were affected by the summer drought, and he talks about the soybean harvest in northeast Nebraska. Gubbels says dryland corn is being harvested and is starting to be delivered to the grain elevator. The Northside Grain Company official says he has not yet needed to start with any artificial drying. He says so far, he has only had fans blowing air on the grain. Gubbels says farmers have a lot of available on-farm storage capacity this year and have not needed to bring much grain to the country grain elevator. He says it may prove difficult to obtain corn and soybeans in the future, especially since he hasn’t had any farmers ask about forward contracting. Gubbels says his is concerned about the weather forecast for the next couple of days calling for strong winds that may have the dry corn ears fall from their stalks.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident leaves person needing to be removed
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were working to remove a person after a one-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near S 1st St. and W Airport Road in Norfolk at approximately 2 p.m. No details have been provided about the cause of the crash or the severity...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: man arrested for trespassing on alleged ex's property
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after they were called to a home for a him not leaving his alleged ex's home. The Norfolk Police Division said that on Wednesday around 10:13 p.m., officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of Maple Ave. According...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Households Spend 36% Of Income On Household Bills
The company doxo’s, a household bill managing service, recently released a report on City Household Spending. Spokesperson Liz Powell tells WJAG News they looked at the ten most common household bills to come up with their figures. They include mortgage or rent, auto loans, utilities, health insurance, auto insurance, life insurance, cable and internet, cell phone, and alarm and security. The average household in Norfolk pays $1,574 a month for general living expenses.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott implores tri-state governors to save 500 Tyson jobs
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott called upon the tri-state governors Monday to band together and come up with a plan to keep Tyson Foods from closing its Dakota Dunes office and moving the more than 500 white-collar jobs to Tyson's headquarters in Arkansas. During the council comments...
News Channel Nebraska
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
kscj.com
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN MADISON COUNTY, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. 36-YEAR-OLD WAYNE HACKEL WAS ARRESTED BY NORFOLK POLICE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF MICHIGAN AVENUE. AROUND 10:45 P.M. POLICE SAY WHEN THEY ARRIVED, HACKEL MADE STATEMENTS ABOUT...
norfolkneradio.com
Suspicious person call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk Police arrested a man early Monday morning after entering someone’s garage. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 300 block of 10th street around 2:00 a.m. after the homeowner received an alert from his doorbell camera that someone was near the front door. Police discovered that...
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
Comments / 1