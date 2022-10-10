Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO