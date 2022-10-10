Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Lunchbreak: Busiate Pomodoro
David DiGregorio, Chef Partner of Osteria Via Stato. Open for lunch Tuesday – Friday and dinner seven days a week. Extra Virgin Olive Oil2Oz. Bring a gallon of water to a boil with 1 ½ tablespoons of Kosher salt. Add pasta and cook approximately 7 minutes. Drain the pasta and reserve a small amount (one cup) of pasta water and place to the side. Toss pasta with extra virgin olive oil and place on sheet tray to cool.
Midday Fix: Cocktails from After
Put first 4 ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice. And stir. Strain into a Nic and Nora glass. Express with lemon peel. 1/4 oz Georgia Peach Nectar Rooibos Demerara Simple Syrup. 2 dashes Angostura Bitters. 1 orange peel. Method:. Put first three ingredients in a mixing glass. Add ice....
imnotArt: First Phygital Gallery in the World
ImnotArt is the first phygital gallery in the world and it’s located right here in Wicker Park. Joining us now with all the details is CEO and co-founder Matthew Schapiro.
Empowering local children through lessons learned in the kitchen
Michelin-starred restaurant Esme recently debuted their collaboration with Kitchen Possible – a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering kids in underserved Chicago neighborhoods through lessons learned in the kitchen. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of the program recipes is Executive Chef Jenner Tomaska. 2200 N....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The List: Halloween candy Robin loves
CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
Midday Fix: Sancocho – A Traditional Puerto Rican Stew
Xavier Custodio (Artistic Director of Visión Latino Theatre Company & Director of Sancocho) Antonia Arcely (Actress, plays “Caridad” in Sancocho) This is the Midwest Premiere of Sancocho, produced by Chicago’s Visión Latino Theater Company as part of Destinos, the 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.
Suburb’s ‘Casket Races’ to boost Halloween spirit
FOREST PARK – Want to put a thrill of a different sort in your Halloween celebrations?. Suburban Forest Park is gearing up to host a “creepy” competition featuring some devilishly delightful and creative caskets! That’s right, caskets!. It’s all part of the 10th Annual Forest Park...
All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens
DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers. The restaurant closed two years after the owner […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dean’s Home Video: Shantaram, Big Shot, and Rosaline
CHICAGO – It’s an international best-selling novel that is now been made for the screen by Apple TV. The debut of “Shantaram” on the streaming service is part of “Dean’s Home Video” this week on WGN Morning News on Wednesday. Dean Richards also...
We Amplify Chicago Voices Fundraiser
The Chicago Independent Media Alliance seeks to heighten the visibility of local media outlets and amplify Chicago voices. Joining us now with details on a current fundraiser is Isaac Lewis Jr. and Yazmin Dominguez. We Amplify Chicago Voices Fundraiser. Now – October 17th. North Lawndale Community News: nlcn.org/cms.
Sweet vs sour? What two studies say is IL’s favorite Halloween candy
Halloween is creeping closer, so whether you’re planning to buy candy for your little ghouls and goblins, yourself or to hand out to trick-or-treaters, listen up. The average American spends $23 on candy and buys around two bags of it for Halloween, so it might be helpful to know what candy Chicagoans & Illinois prefer during this spook-tacular season.
J. Ivy talks new album, ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’
When it comes to the art of hip-hop poetry, Chicago native J. Ivy is truly one of a kind. From HBO Def Poetry to being featured on Kanye Wests’ The College Dropout album and now releasing a new album of his own. Here to tell us about ‘The Poet Who Sat By The Door’ is poet and spoken word artist J. Ivy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boy who’s spent entire life in Chicago hospitals discharged Tuesday
CHICAGO — A boy born with a rare genetic disease left a South Side hospital Tuesday after spending his entire life under care. Francesco Bruno is affected by skeletal dysplasia — which impacts the ribs and does not allow his lungs to properly grow. He’s undergone numerous surgeries to expand his chest while surviving and […]
Midday Fix: Steve Sanders is back to perform live!
THE 11TH ANNUAL ROCKTOBERFEST ON OCTOBER 13, a fundraiser for “A Leg To Stand On”
Midday Fix: Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations about Race and Racism
Book Cellar (4736 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago (773) 293-2665) Unabridged (3251 N. Broadway, Chicago (773) 883-9119) Anderson’s Bookshop (123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, IL (630) 355-2665)
Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair being brought back to life with augmented reality
CHICAGO — If you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time to the 1893’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, one resident’s mission has been to make that possible. Michael Finney has always been fascinated with “The White City,” the unofficial name for over 200 incapsulating structures built on top of Jackson Park.
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour
(KFDX/KJTL) — The “Tom, Mark, and Travis Show” is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is reunited with the band ahead of a new single set to be released on Friday, October 14.
We’re facing a La Nina winter? What does that mean?
FROM ALL APPEARANCES, WE’RE HEADING INTO A LA NINA WINTER. WHAT MIGHT THIS SUGGEST ABOUT THE COMING WINTER???. Chicago’s winter weather is impacted by a range factors–the presence of a La Nina can be among them. A La Nina is BY NO MEANS the only factor which contributes to character of a particular winter’s weather—but history has shown it can have an impact.
‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side
CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
Canceled off day, cars towed for CPD officers who worked city marathon?
The Fraternal Order of Police were critical of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0