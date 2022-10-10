(SPRINGFIELD) Another State’s Attorney is going to court in opposition to the SAFE-T Act. The Madison County Office has filed suit to block the criminal justice package from taking effect on January 1st, 2023, claiming the legislation violates the state constitution on several grounds. Plus the bill eliminates “cash bail” for most all offenses. Now over half of the state’s county attorney offices, at least 52, have filed lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO