Bay Area city blasted for celebrating Columbus Day
Campbell city leaders apologized on Tuesday for the city celebrating Columbus Day by illuminating a water tower with red, white, and blue lights.
Oracle layoffs impact over 200 Bay Area employees
(KRON) — About 200 Oracle employees are out of a job, according to a notice from Oracle to the California Employment Development Department. All employees worked at the former headquarters in Redwood City, now based in Austin, Texas. Jeff Bellisario, Bay Area Council Economic Institute executive director, said he was not surprised by the news. […]
richmondconfidential.org
Will Shawn Dunning be Richmond’s next mayor?
Richmond Confidential posed the same questions to mayoral candidates Nathaniel Bates, Shawn Dunning, Eduardo Martinez and Mark Wassberg. Their answers are being presented verbatim, in the order they were received, with light editing, where necessary, for brevity. Today’s Q&A is with Shawn Dunning. Where are you from, and how...
sfrichmondreview.com
Construction Underway for Housing in the Outer Sunset for Educators
The effort to build 135 units of housing for San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) educators on the block between 42nd and 43rd avenues and Irving and Judah streets officially started with a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 27. Formerly known as the Francis Scott Key Annex, it is being renamed...
sfrichmondreview.com
Press Release: ‘The Opera in You,’ Free Programs at Local Libraries
SF Opera fuses the storied art form of opera with the art of storytelling in The Opera in You, a new story writing program inviting the public to discover their own operatic tales as part of the company’s centennial season. Free and open to the public, the workshops will...
sfstandard.com
SF Voters Turn On Breed As Confidence in City Hall Slumps Further
The latest San Francisco Standard poll is showing a continued decline in approval of the people and institutions that run the city, from Mayor London Breed and the police department to public schools. Approval of Mayor London Breed’s job performance has dropped by 13% since The Standard’s last poll was...
sfstandard.com
Empty Downtown Offices, Economic Turmoil Weigh Heavily on SF Voters
The slow recovery of Downtown San Francisco is a major source of worry for the city’s voters. Sixty-seven percent of respondents to the fall SF Standard Voter Poll agree that the “emptiness of Downtown worries me.” Looking at respondents working in the tech industry, which helped to drive much of the city’s growth before the pandemic, that number goes up to 71%.
kalw.org
New rental information exposes unfair housing practices
Evictorbook is the culmination of compiled data from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, The San Francisco Rent Board, building complaints, and building permits of corporate ownership. By searching property addresses, neighborhoods, and LLCs–to untangle the web of corporate landlords and their shell companies; The Anti-Eviction Mapping Project, or AEMP, found...
everythingsouthcity.com
Lockdown of South San Francisco High
PRESS STATEMENT – For Immediate Release - Wednesday, October 12, 2022 . South San Francisco Unified School District on Lockdown of South San Francisco High.
richmondstandard.com
Bay Area Rescue Mission preps for ‘Community Block Party’
Amid a challenging economic climate that has taken a toll on Richmond residents, the Bay Area Rescue Mission (BARM) is hosting a Community Block Party Sat., Oct. 29 to offer some key resources and smiles along the way. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nevin Park, 6th St....
kalw.org
San Leandro City Manager speaks on retaining police
In July, San Leandro’s City Council voted to approve a financial incentive to retain officers on its police force. Officers have already begun receiving the first payment on a $20,000 bonus that will be paid out over the next two years – including an initial sum of $10,000.
Supervisor says Blue Angels 'should not be allowed to fly over SF'
A San Francisco City Supervisor made a controversial tweet over the weekend, decrying one of the Bay Area’s favorite traditions. “The Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over San Francisco,” SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston wrote.
'Birdseed Lady' linked to growing rat problem in San Francisco neighborhood
Hundreds, possibly thousands of pounds of birdseed have been dumped around Glen Park over the past two years by the "Birdseed Lady." The excessive birdseed has attracted rodents and caused thousands in damage to local business owners - who even tried to take matters into their own hands.
One Plus Restaurant in Berkeley
This summer I was visiting a dear friend who was visiting her son in Albany, California. One day we went to see the University of California Botanical Garden at Berkeley. We had a wonderful time exploring the botanical gardens and after we had a lovely lunch and were looking for a nice place to have a cup of coffee. As we were wandering around the streets of Berkeley, we found a restaurant called One Plus. It looked like a very interesting place. We walked into the restaurant to look around. All the tables were full the only table we saw was at the other end of the little restaurant.
School district warns community of offensive Wi-Fi name
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — A school district superintendent wants to warn parents and the community about an offensive Wi-Fi name that looks like it is coming from one of their elementary schools. We want to warn you that the name does contain a derogatory term. If you open your Wi-Fi settings on the Frederiksen Elementary […]
Mayor Breed under fire for controversial policy
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston claims SF Mayor London Breed requires many city commissioners to provide a signed and undated resignation letter before they are even appointed. One example Supervisor Preston cited to back up his claims is Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone’s appointment. Preston says the commissioner had to sign an […]
Salesforce, San Francisco’s largest employer, conducts layoffs
About 90 employees were reportedly affected, a small but significant move just a month after Dreamforce.
eastcountytoday.net
After Agreeing to Special Meeting to Censure Antioch Mayor, Wilson Opts Out
On Tuesday, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica called for a special meeting of the Antioch City Council to consider a censure of Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe. The call for a special meeting to censure Thorpe stems from a 44-page Investigate Report involving the Los Medanos Community Healthcare District and Lamar Thorpe being released. The report outlines allegations of sexual harassment based on written complaints by two employees while also includes testimony, documentation, social media screenshots, and text messages.
NBC Bay Area
Over 50 Tenants on Tehama Street Sue Building Owner for Damages
Despite being promised the best San Francisco has to offer, tenants at a luxury high rise in the city have spent months moving from place to place. Several people who called the 33 Tehama apartments home are now suing after their building was flooded out. According to former tenants, they...
sfrichmondreview.com
City Hall: Gordon Mar
Much has been said about how San Franciscans feel divided, on how controversy and contest fuels much of our local politics, and how we can’t seem to find agreement to get big things, or even basic things, done. In the face of this, finding common sense solutions, building consensus,...
