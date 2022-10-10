ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widespread Showers, Thunderstorms Forecast in SD, Especially Mid-Week

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
An upper-level low will park off the Southern California coast through week’s end, leading to chances of showers and thunderstorms each day, especially Tuesday through Wednesday.

Marine layer clouds will continue along the coast and into the valleys each night and morning, the National Weather Service said Monday.

High temperatures along the coast Tuesday are predicted to reach the low-70s, upper-70s in the valleys, mid-70s in the mountains and lower 90s in the deserts, according to the weather agency.

Temperatures will cool next weekend as the upper low finally moves across Southern California with a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms.

