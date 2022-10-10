Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Amazing First grade Readers
Our first grade students have the opportunity to earn a free book by completely filling in their take home reading log. Today three girls in Mrs Snow's class all finished and got to choose a book! Way to go Claire, Swayzie, and Jaizlynn!
nebo.edu
Fourth Grade Keyboarding
Our students are hard at work tip, tap, typing away! Fourth graders have the opportunity to receive keyboarding instruction for 12 weeks to go from two-finger tappers to ten-fingered typing masters. Our students have already become more capable with the important skills of digital self expression and involvement. They have come so far!
nebo.edu
Third Grade Multiplication Array Art
The third grade made multiplication array pictures showing what different multiplication problems look like. For example, three rows of windows and three stories of a building would be 3 x 3, which equals nine windows. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ThirdGradeMath #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools...
nebo.edu
Fourth Grade Students Attend Symphony
Tuesday, October 11, fourth-grade students from Brockbank had the wonderful opportunity to attend a performance by the Utah Symphony at Maple Mountain High School. The students had a great time dressing up and learning about music.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nebo.edu
Net Positive Assembly Kindergarten-2nd grade
Recently, the students in kindergarten to second grade had the opportunity to learn about the 5 Rules of Internet Safety during an assembly from Net Positive. The rules students learned were:. Tell a trusted adult if anything on your device makes your feel sad, scared, or confused. Ask a trusted...
nebo.edu
First Grade Fun in Mrs. Harvey's Class
Mrs. Harvey's class experienced a favorite picture book, The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything. They read the story, acted it out, identified the Nouns, Verbs, and Adjectives, and practiced sequencing so they could retell the story to their friends. Happy Halloween!
nebo.edu
First Grade Field Trip
Friday, October 7, Brockbank first graders enjoyed a field trip to Gordo's Fun Farm. There was a lot of fun things to do at the farm. Everyone had a great time playing and learning.
nebo.edu
National Walk/Roll to School Day
Many of Nebo schools celebrated National Walk/Roll to School Day. Here is an example at Park View Elementary in Payson. Park View Elementary celebrated National Walk/Roll to School Day in the biggest way! Prior to the event, students were taught about the benefits of walking or rolling to school. Students...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Students Enjoy Field Trip
Friday, October 7, kindergarten students went to Glen Ray's Corn Maze. They enjoyed all the activities learning about farming, playing in the corn, and going down the slide. It was a fun day!
nebo.edu
Dance Class with Ms. Oaklee
Larsen 3rd, 4th and 5th graders had their first dance class with Ms. Oaklee. They had so much fun learning the different dance moves with their friends and classmates. Thank you Ms. Oaklee!
nebo.edu
4th Grade Volunteers
Our fourth graders have worked hard on their Fractured Fairy Tales the last few weeks and wanted to share their work with others. Ms. Seegmiller's 4th grade class joined Mrs. Gull's 2nd grade class to read them their stories. Our second graders loved being read to and were even able to take away a few ideas for their own writing.
nebo.edu
Mustang club
Every morning, Principal Balli starts the day by doing the morning announcements. She asks Student Council's help to give the weather report, lunch menu and to call down our birthday friends. Occasionally, these student council members help Miss Balli pass out awards, such as our Principal Mustang Club winners. Being with our students is such a fun way to start the morning.
nebo.edu
FALL BREAK OCT. 13& 14th- NO SCHOOL
Just wanted to remind students that this Thursday and Friday Oct. 13th and 14th is Fall Break. There will be NO classes held. ALSO- The District P/C Comp Day will be Oct. 17th so there will be no classes that day as well. School will resume on Tuesday, October 18th...
nebo.edu
Park View Presents Peter Pan Jr.
This year Mrs. Hancock, with the help of volunteers, will be directing a play "Peter Pan Junior" for students in third, fourth, or fifth grade that want to participate. Practices will happen after school. Mrs. Hancock will be holding auditions on October 18th, 19th 20th with call backs on the 21st. Students can get an information packet either in the office or by Mrs. Hancock classroom. The cost to participate in this amazing opportunity is $40. Practice will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after school until mid-March.
nebo.edu
No School for Fall Break - October 13-14
Nebo School District's Fall Break is October 13-14. Enjoy a wonderful break with your family and stay safe!
nebo.edu
Kindergarten Math
In kindergarten we have been learning about 2D shapes! Mrs. Love’s class used basic 2D shapes to create pictures of houses and animals!
Comments / 0