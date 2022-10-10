GREENE, KENNETH W., 67, Ebensburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, October 7, 2022, at home after an extended illness. Born July 2, 1955, in Altoona. Preceded in death by father, Kenneth Greene; and sister, Denise Barnes. Survived by mother, Elizabeth “Louise” (Jackson) Finochio, Altoona; loving wife, Sherri (Baker) Greene, Ebensburg; daughter, Stephanie (Jamie) Morris, Altoona; grandchildren, D. J. (Tomeka) Greene, Damon Morris (fiancé Jolynn Anderson), Danaye Morris (Edward Quinones); and great-grandchildren, Amari and Jayla Greene. Also survived by siblings, Ron (Donna) Greene and Colleen (Brian) Bass, both of Altoona; Barb (Jim) Quirin, Virginia; Scott Greene, Altoona; and numerous nieces and nephews. Retired Maintenance Supervisor for Norfolk Southern Railroad. He was a lover of life that enjoyed spending time at his camp, smoking his pipe, traveling, amusement parks, his pets and especially tinkering in his yard. Member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, Duncansville and Knights of Columbus Council 4245. Ken was invigorated by his faith, that he became a catholic to accompany the love of his life, Sherri, and continue his strong belief in God. Honoring Ken’s request there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to a funeral mass that will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Catherine of Siena, Duncansville. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.

