Third Grade Multiplication Array Art
The third grade made multiplication array pictures showing what different multiplication problems look like. For example, three rows of windows and three stories of a building would be 3 x 3, which equals nine windows. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ThirdGradeMath #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools...
Amazing First grade Readers
Our first grade students have the opportunity to earn a free book by completely filling in their take home reading log. Today three girls in Mrs Snow's class all finished and got to choose a book! Way to go Claire, Swayzie, and Jaizlynn!
Mr. Atkin, Goshen's Newest....Bus Driver?
It looks like Mr. Atkin would like to try his hand at driving bus! While one of the bus drivers ran into the school for a minute, he jumped on and thought he would give it a go! We love that Mr. Atkin loves to be a jokester and isn't afraid to have a little bit of fun!
October Art Display
The 5th grade classes have art displayed in the front hall for the month of October. Mrs. Haines' class used watercolor to paint pumpkins on a farm, and Mrs. Openshaw's class used watercolor and construction paper to make haunted houses.
Net Positive Assembly Kindergarten-2nd grade
Recently, the students in kindergarten to second grade had the opportunity to learn about the 5 Rules of Internet Safety during an assembly from Net Positive. The rules students learned were:. Tell a trusted adult if anything on your device makes your feel sad, scared, or confused. Ask a trusted...
Reading with a witch
Mrs Tucker's first grade class was so lucky today to have a special guest, a wonderful witch that came to read Room on the Broom with their class. We are glad she was able to come visit for a spell. #AppleValleyElementary #HomeOfTheSilverFox #WeLoveOurSchool#studentsuccess #WeHaveTheBestSchool #nebohero #NeboSchoolDistrict #studentsuccess #empowerstudents #engagestudents #focusonstudents...
FALL BREAK OCT. 13& 14th- NO SCHOOL
Just wanted to remind students that this Thursday and Friday Oct. 13th and 14th is Fall Break. There will be NO classes held. ALSO- The District P/C Comp Day will be Oct. 17th so there will be no classes that day as well. School will resume on Tuesday, October 18th...
Help Offered to Understand IEP's
This is a great workshop to help parents understand the IEP Process, communicate more effectively with teachers, and be more prepared to be collaborators at IEP meetings! The meeting is on October 19th via zoom, so anyone can join, but they will need to RSVP as soon as possible!
Reminder: Fall Break Dates
Just a reminder that there will be no school on Thursday, Friday and Monday! See you back on Tuesday, October 18th.
Kindergarten Students Enjoy Field Trip
Friday, October 7, kindergarten students went to Glen Ray's Corn Maze. They enjoyed all the activities learning about farming, playing in the corn, and going down the slide. It was a fun day!
No School for Fall Break - October 13-14
Nebo School District's Fall Break is October 13-14. Enjoy a wonderful break with your family and stay safe!
Park View Presents Peter Pan Jr.
This year Mrs. Hancock, with the help of volunteers, will be directing a play "Peter Pan Junior" for students in third, fourth, or fifth grade that want to participate. Practices will happen after school. Mrs. Hancock will be holding auditions on October 18th, 19th 20th with call backs on the 21st. Students can get an information packet either in the office or by Mrs. Hancock classroom. The cost to participate in this amazing opportunity is $40. Practice will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after school until mid-March.
Brock Earns Caught Ya Slips to Eat in the Office
At Brockbank students are earning "Caught Ya" slips for doing good deeds, picking up trash, listening and following directions in class, and many more things. Every Monday students can redeem their slips for a variety of things depending on the number of caught ya slips they have earned. They can redeem their slips or save them. Brock Wignall chose to save his slips and earned enough to eat in the office with the secretaries.
Fourth Grade Students Attend Symphony
Tuesday, October 11, fourth-grade students from Brockbank had the wonderful opportunity to attend a performance by the Utah Symphony at Maple Mountain High School. The students had a great time dressing up and learning about music.
First Grade Field Trip
Friday, October 7, Brockbank first graders enjoyed a field trip to Gordo's Fun Farm. There was a lot of fun things to do at the farm. Everyone had a great time playing and learning.
Pep Band Performance
On October 6th our band joined the Salem Hills High School Marching Band to create a 100 person pep band for the football game! The students performed great and represented our school well at the event. Our next performance is our Winter Concert on December 6th. We hope to see...
We Love Our Kindergarten Technicians!
The phrase, “It takes a village…”, certainly rings true in the kindergarten at Taylor! Our kindergarten teachers rely heavily on the help of others to make their day run smoothly. Mrs. Finch, Mrs. Jensen, Mrs. Scott, and Mrs. Shurtz are amazing at meeting the needs of students...
Dance Class with Ms. Oaklee
Larsen 3rd, 4th and 5th graders had their first dance class with Ms. Oaklee. They had so much fun learning the different dance moves with their friends and classmates. Thank you Ms. Oaklee!
First Grade Fun in Mrs. Harvey's Class
Mrs. Harvey's class experienced a favorite picture book, The Little Old Lady Who Was Not Afraid of Anything. They read the story, acted it out, identified the Nouns, Verbs, and Adjectives, and practiced sequencing so they could retell the story to their friends. Happy Halloween!
