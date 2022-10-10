ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woburn, MA

MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million

A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
LYNNFIELD, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

ADU bylaw ready for fall Town Meeting

WINCHESTER - The Select Board continued discussion on the Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw the Planning Board will sponsor at fall Town Meeting with Town Planner Brian Szekely. Szekely told the board an ADU was simply a secondary dwelling, attached or detached, meant to keep families together as it allows seniors to age in place and the disabled to live at home.
WINCHESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’

Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

What is going on inside Boston University's strange-looking building?

BOSTON -- Near the banks of the Charles, on the campus of Boston University, there is a new addition to the skyline. The building kind of looks like someone dropped it and tried to fix it before mom got home. Like an inkblot test, some see those rotating blocks from a 90s video game. Others see ever-off-balance Jenga blocks. And at the right angle, on a clear day, it looks like it's floating.     "I've gotten remarks from across the spectrum from 'it's fantastic, beautiful addition to the Boston skyline' to 'when is that going to fall down,'" said Boston University...
BOSTON, MA

