Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
homenewshere.com
ADU bylaw ready for fall Town Meeting
WINCHESTER - The Select Board continued discussion on the Accessory Dwelling Unit bylaw the Planning Board will sponsor at fall Town Meeting with Town Planner Brian Szekely. Szekely told the board an ADU was simply a secondary dwelling, attached or detached, meant to keep families together as it allows seniors to age in place and the disabled to live at home.
Man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Wilmington
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a serious crash, and now one of those drivers is facing charges. A 33-year-old Lowell man is charged with operating under the influence of liquor, causing serious bodily injury, negligent operation...
Somerville, Milton in Mass. are among best places to live, Money says
Two Massachusetts municipalities have been listed among the best places to live in the U.S., according to Money. The annual list ranks of the top places to live by looking “at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie,” the website states.
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
Puttshack Boston, an indoor mini golf spot, opens in the Seaport next week
Featuring four indoor mini golf courses spread across two floors, Puttshack Boston opens October 19. The Seaport, already home to several high-end nightclubs, is about to get an indoor mini golf club as well. Starting October 19, visitors will be able to swing through Puttshack Boston, an “upscale tech-infused mini...
Mass. woman strikes it rich after receiving free lottery ticket
RANDOLPH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman recently struck it rich after she hit big on a free Mass Cash ticket that she received as part of lottery promotion. Maria Cherisme, of Randolph, became the third person to win a $100,000 grand prize on a free Mass. Lottery promotional ticket since last October, officials announced Wednesday.
Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover
ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
Wilmington firefighters use jaws of life to extract two at ‘serious’ crash
Wilmington firefighters had to resort to using the jaws of life to extract two individuals from the wreckage of a “serious” crash. According to Woburn Police, the crash on Main Street near the border of Wilmington and Woburn was closed to traffic for an extended period of time before reopening at approximately 8:18 p.m.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
whdh.com
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
WCVB
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed while walking dog in Boston's Franklin Park, sources say
BOSTON — A Massachusetts civil rights pioneer and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking a dog in Boston's Franklin Park on Tuesday night, and her friend said the victim believes there was a sexual component to the attack. The victim, 91-year-old Jean McGuire, who was the first...
Boston Globe
‘The Orange Line is worse now than before the diversion’
Seventy percent of Boston.com readers polled said trains are slower than ever. It’s been nearly a month since the Orange Line reopened with the promise of the new and improved trains, but Boston.com readers say service has actually been worse than ever. Last month, the MBTA shut down the...
What is going on inside Boston University's strange-looking building?
BOSTON -- Near the banks of the Charles, on the campus of Boston University, there is a new addition to the skyline. The building kind of looks like someone dropped it and tried to fix it before mom got home. Like an inkblot test, some see those rotating blocks from a 90s video game. Others see ever-off-balance Jenga blocks. And at the right angle, on a clear day, it looks like it's floating. "I've gotten remarks from across the spectrum from 'it's fantastic, beautiful addition to the Boston skyline' to 'when is that going to fall down,'" said Boston University...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
