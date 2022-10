Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve made one of the best plays of the MLB playoffs in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. In the top of the third, with two outs and a runner on second base, Altuve ranged deep to his right and into the outfield grass to field a ground ball up the middle. That's when the amazing leap happened and he jumped to throw out Mariners hitter Julio Rodriguez at first base.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO