The suspense on where four-star 2023 cornerback Dijon Johnson will play his college ball ended Thursday night with a commitment to the Florida Gators. Johnson was a one-time commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes with the Miami Hurricanes in the mix. In the end, it was the Gators who bolstered their class with the Rivals100 prospect.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO