ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Georgia 2023 DB Bryce Thornton breaks down Florida commitment

Florida’s 2023 recruiting class continued to add more defensive talent to the haul landing three-star safety Bryce Thornton on Thursday. The win on the recruiting trail looms large keeping the Milton High School standout from Georgia away from Alabama. Thornton had a top-five of Florida, Alabama, LSU, Miami, and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Scarlet Nation

Commitment Breakdown: Four-star 2023 CB Dijon Johnson commits to Florida

The suspense on where four-star 2023 cornerback Dijon Johnson will play his college ball ended Thursday night with a commitment to the Florida Gators. Johnson was a one-time commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes with the Miami Hurricanes in the mix. In the end, it was the Gators who bolstered their class with the Rivals100 prospect.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy