Florida State

MSNBC

Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

Former Virginia Governor and DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe tells Andrea Mitchell the Democratic Party should not be denying money to close races in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, where party money “absolutely” can make a difference. “They should be flooded with resources,” says McAuliffe, emphasizing that “this is the most consequential election.” Oct. 12, 2022.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Growing number of GOP candidate's own family back his opponent

Alex Wagner reports that every time Adam Laxalt runs for office, a greater number of members of his own family encourage voters to reject him. Now that he is the Nevada Republican nominee for Senate, fourteen members of his family have endorsed his Democratic opponent Catherine Cortex Masto. Oct. 13, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
MSNBC

Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies

Republican Brian Kemp, who is running for Georgia governor and sharing the Republican ticket with Herschel Walker, has implemented extremist policies and laws like signing legislation that restricts access to voting. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, encourages Georgia voters to cast votes early to counteract Kemp’s voter suppression tactics. "I would argue that anyone looking at the totality of Mr. Kemp's history, they know who he is, and they know what he's done," Abrams tells Joy Reid.Oct. 13, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE

