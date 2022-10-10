ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health

Six elementary schools across the Saugus Union School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Cedarcreek Elementary, Charles Helmers Elementary, North Park Elementary, Rosedell Elementary, Santa Clarita Elementary and West Creek Academy, were the schools recognized for...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch

A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Council member visits 6th graders at Newhall Elementary School

Newhall Elementary School welcomed Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs to speak to sixth-graders about his position on the Santa Clarita City Council and as a rocket scientist for GP Strategies Corp. on Friday. This is the second annual event of its kind. The original idea was brought forth by Angelica...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Valencia, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Education
Local
California Education
scvnews.com

VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees

The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards. These four prestigious awards will be presented to VIA members and businesses of distinction at the 2022 VIA Bash: “Midnight in Morocco” Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Scroll below to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court

First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Of The Canyons#K12#Linus College#The University Center
scvnews.com

Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 841 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,785, county case totals to 3,468,152 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,245 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 503.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers

Oct. 22 – City of Santa Clarita: Youth Sports. Volunteer zombies will help create a fun and spooky experience for Youth Sports Zombie Run participants. Volunteers will chase and pull off removable flags worn by participants. Volunteers may dress in their own zombie outfits or be “zombie-fied” at the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Halts New Drive-Thrus

First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted unanimously this Tuesday to impose an immediate moratorium on applications for new business drive-thrus for 45 days. The measure, which went into effect immediately, comes just a month after the council installed speedbumps,...
BURBANK, CA
scvnews.com

Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases

Currently, there are 487 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,591,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,772, county case totals to 3,467,319 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,211 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 504.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report

The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
FULLERTON, CA
The Poly Post

Carjacking on campus leaves students concerned for safety

On Sept. 23 at approximately 1 a.m., a student was carjacked at knifepoint with the victim surrendering their possessions and their vehicle from Lot B. University police sent out a safety notification email regarding the crime four days after the incident, causing many students to question the delay in notifying the campus community.
POMONA, CA
Daily Beast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy