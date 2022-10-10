Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
myburbank.com
BUSD Hires a New Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services With Controversial Past
Andy Cantwell has been named the new Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services by the Burbank Unified School District in an email sent to parents by Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill last week. The email stated that Cantwell “began his administrative career with the Santa Barbara County Education Office working in finance...
scvnews.com
Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Six elementary schools across the Saugus Union School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Cedarcreek Elementary, Charles Helmers Elementary, North Park Elementary, Rosedell Elementary, Santa Clarita Elementary and West Creek Academy, were the schools recognized for...
scvnews.com
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway. The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes...
signalscv.com
Council member visits 6th graders at Newhall Elementary School
Newhall Elementary School welcomed Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs to speak to sixth-graders about his position on the Santa Clarita City Council and as a rocket scientist for GP Strategies Corp. on Friday. This is the second annual event of its kind. The original idea was brought forth by Angelica...
scvnews.com
VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards. These four prestigious awards will be presented to VIA members and businesses of distinction at the 2022 VIA Bash: “Midnight in Morocco” Friday, Nov. 4, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Scroll below to...
KTLA.com
3-year guaranteed income pilot program launches for 300 youth in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the...
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
foxla.com
LA Councilman Mike Bonin tests positive for COVID-19 after attending packed council meeting
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Wednesday. His diagnosis comes while he is in the process of tending to his family after a scandal erupted days after fellow councilmembers were heard making racist comments about his two-year-old son in a leaked audio recording.
scvnews.com
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 34 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 841 new cases countywide and 34 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,785, county case totals to 3,468,152 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,245 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 503.
scvnews.com
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive. These children and youth have been particularly impacted by the pandemic, accelerating the need for foster and/or foster-adoptive families. To learn about foster care and how to help, Children’s Bureau, a nonprofit...
scvnews.com
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Oct. 22 – City of Santa Clarita: Youth Sports. Volunteer zombies will help create a fun and spooky experience for Youth Sports Zombie Run participants. Volunteers will chase and pull off removable flags worn by participants. Volunteers may dress in their own zombie outfits or be “zombie-fied” at the...
scvnews.com
Oct. 14: Santa Clarita Artists Association ‘Inside Out’ Art Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit “Inside Out,” depicting art that expresses feelings, emotions, fears, dreams, or the inside of things like flowers, animals, etc. Show dates run from Oct. 14 to Nov. 20, with a free reception on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5 p.m....
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Halts New Drive-Thrus
First published in the Oct. 8 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council voted unanimously this Tuesday to impose an immediate moratorium on applications for new business drive-thrus for 45 days. The measure, which went into effect immediately, comes just a month after the council installed speedbumps,...
scvnews.com
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases
Currently, there are 487 people hospitalized with COVID-19. More than 12,591,000 individuals tested; 24% of people tested positive to date. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 33,772, county case totals to 3,467,319 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 91,211 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 504.
dailytitan.com
Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report
The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
The Poly Post
Carjacking on campus leaves students concerned for safety
On Sept. 23 at approximately 1 a.m., a student was carjacked at knifepoint with the victim surrendering their possessions and their vehicle from Lot B. University police sent out a safety notification email regarding the crime four days after the incident, causing many students to question the delay in notifying the campus community.
LA Council Meeting Canceled as Embattled Members Rebuff Resignation Calls
Activists vowing to shut down Los Angeles City Council meetings until three members caught participating in a racially charged conversation about redistricting resign their seats won a battle Wednesday when the council was forced to cancel its regular session due to the vocal protesters.
Daily Beast
L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’
American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”
knock-la.com
In yet another ethics violation, councilmember and controller candidate Koretz apparently knowingly violated city laws.
In 2017, a former senior employee of Councilmember Paul Koretz, Shawn Bayliss, lobbied Koretz for favors while seemingly prohibited from doing so by city ethics laws. Koretz potentially violated Section 706 of the LA City Charter when he aided and abetted Bayliss in these apparently illegal lobbying activities. Bayliss worked...
Why A Property Worth Millions Was Returned To The Tongva Tribe
And what it says about the 'Land Back' movement. “This is our one home. There is no other homeland or mother country. That means everything to us.”
