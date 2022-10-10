ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Berkeleyan Online

Art exhibition ‘Undoing Time’ explores incarceration and its aftermath

This slideshow requires JavaScript. “Did you know that between 1970 and 2000, the incarceration rate in the United States increased by more than 400%?”. That’s the first question that UC Berkeley student Eli Martinez asked a group of visitors last month while he was giving a tour of a new exhibition, Undoing Time: Art and History of Incarceration. The exhibition, which opened at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) on Sept. 3, is an artistic inquiry into the historical, political and philosophical dimensions of incarceration and its aftermath.
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeleyan Online

Latinx diversity work is about campus transformation, not initiatives

When UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ, in fall 2018, announced that the university would begin the process of becoming a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) — having at least 25% of enrolled undergraduate students who identify as Latinx — it was a bold statement that challenged the campus community to reimagine what that would mean for Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
Berkeleyan Online

UC Berkeley investigation reveals birth control disinformation campaign

Credit: Photo collage by Sarah Mirk for Reveal. Photo credits: SSPL, Justin Sullivan, and Drew Angerer via Getty Images. A collaboration between Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, Mother Jones, the UC Berkeley Human Rights Center, and Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program have published a two-part investigation showing a disturbing landscape of birth control disinformation that actively targets women searching for functional contraception options in the United States. Part One was published as a longform article with Mother Jones: Inside Anti-Abortion Groups’ Campaign to Sell Women on Unreliable Birth Control “Alternatives.” Part Two was broadcast as an hour-long podcast with Reveal: The Long Campaign to Turn Birth Control Into the New Abortion.
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeleyan Online

Google Hangouts upgrading to Google Chat on Nov. 1, 2022

UC Berkeley Google Hangouts accounts will be upgraded to Google Chat on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. This is the last step in the upgrade process from Google Hangouts to Google Chat. Learn about the switch from Google Hangouts to Google Chat and read the section: Google Hangouts Data Migration and...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy