FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
Berkeleyan Online
Art exhibition ‘Undoing Time’ explores incarceration and its aftermath
This slideshow requires JavaScript. “Did you know that between 1970 and 2000, the incarceration rate in the United States increased by more than 400%?”. That’s the first question that UC Berkeley student Eli Martinez asked a group of visitors last month while he was giving a tour of a new exhibition, Undoing Time: Art and History of Incarceration. The exhibition, which opened at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) on Sept. 3, is an artistic inquiry into the historical, political and philosophical dimensions of incarceration and its aftermath.
Berkeleyan Online
Disability alliance chair Diana Stasko: ‘My mom was a very strong role model’
This I’m a Berkeleyan was written as a first-person narrative from an interview with Diana Stasko, social media marketing manager at the School of Public Health and chair of the Staff Alliance for Disability Access. My mom was a very strong role model for me. She’s a strong, outspoken,...
Berkeleyan Online
Latinx diversity work is about campus transformation, not initiatives
When UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ, in fall 2018, announced that the university would begin the process of becoming a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) — having at least 25% of enrolled undergraduate students who identify as Latinx — it was a bold statement that challenged the campus community to reimagine what that would mean for Berkeley.
Berkeleyan Online
UC Berkeley investigation reveals birth control disinformation campaign
Credit: Photo collage by Sarah Mirk for Reveal. Photo credits: SSPL, Justin Sullivan, and Drew Angerer via Getty Images. A collaboration between Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, Mother Jones, the UC Berkeley Human Rights Center, and Berkeley Journalism’s Investigative Reporting Program have published a two-part investigation showing a disturbing landscape of birth control disinformation that actively targets women searching for functional contraception options in the United States. Part One was published as a longform article with Mother Jones: Inside Anti-Abortion Groups’ Campaign to Sell Women on Unreliable Birth Control “Alternatives.” Part Two was broadcast as an hour-long podcast with Reveal: The Long Campaign to Turn Birth Control Into the New Abortion.
Berkeleyan Online
Google Hangouts upgrading to Google Chat on Nov. 1, 2022
UC Berkeley Google Hangouts accounts will be upgraded to Google Chat on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. This is the last step in the upgrade process from Google Hangouts to Google Chat. Learn about the switch from Google Hangouts to Google Chat and read the section: Google Hangouts Data Migration and...
