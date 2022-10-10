Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Great news for seniors: Social Security checks to rise
Recipients of Social Security are expected to get a big boost in their benefits in the coming months in an effort to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. This cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be announced today and is expected to be the...
The Post and Courier
Public Auctions - Beatrice Ferrell
Master's Sale Case No. 2022-CP-10-00929 STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF CHARLESTON: IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC vs. Beatrice Ferrell aka Beatrice J. Ferrell, The United States of America, acting by and through its agency, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sunrun, Inc. Upon authority of a Decree dated the 19th day of September, 2022, I will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, at public auction, the premises fully described below, at the County Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC, on the 1st day of November, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter. ALL THAT LOT, PIECE OF PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING ON JAMES ISLAND IN CHARLESTON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 10, BLOCK R, SECTION 4 OF LAWTON BLUFF AS SHOWN ON A "REPLATTING OF BLOCK R, LAWTON BLUFF (SECTION 4) BY J. O' HEAR SANDERS, JR., SURVEYED APRIL 16, 1959 AND OF RECORD IN THE RMC OFFICE FOR CHARLESTON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK M, PAGE 20, AND HAVING SUCH SIZE SHAPE, DIMENSIONS, BUTTINGS AND BOUNDINGS AS BY REFERENCE TO SAID PLAT WILL MORE FULLY APPEAR. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BEATRICE J. FERRELL BY ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEGARE FERRELL, BY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 14, 2012 AND RECORDED NOVEMBER 26, 2012 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 293, PAGE 282, IN THE COUNTY CLERK'S OFFICE. TMS # 4261000103 Current Property Address: 870 Quail Dr., Charleston, SC 29412 No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The property shall be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The highest bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will be required to deposit with the Master, at the conclusion of the bidding, cash or certified check in the amount of five (5%) per cent of the bid: the said deposit to be applied to the purchase price. Should the highest bidder fail to comply with the bid within thirty days from the date of sale, the Master will resell the property at the risk and expense of the defaulting bidder upon the same terms as above set out. The Sheriff of Charleston County may be authorized to put the purchaser into possession of the premises if requested by the purchaser. PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY William S. Koehler, Esquire Telephone: 803-828-0880 FOR INSERTION 10/13/2022; 10/20/2022; 10/27/2022 Mikell R. Scarborough Master in Equity A-4762075 10/13/2022, 10/20/2022, 10/27/2022 AD# 2027157.
The Post and Courier
New North Charleston restaurant on way; owner of once-burned building wants rooftop bar
A restaurant and bar that pays homage to the year North Charleston was founded and the Lowcountry's aviation industry plans to open soon near Tanger Outlets. Jason and Teresa Harter of Ohio plan to launch Hangar 72 Sports Tavern at 4951 Centre Pointe Drive tentatively in November, according to Emily Benedict of the commercial real estate firm We Sell Restaurants.
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
N. Charleston facility manufacturing parts for the U.S. Naval fleet
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Expanded capabilities are allowing a naval manufacturing facility in North Charleston to supply the United States Navy with on-demand parts that can be shipped anywhere in the world. The team of manufacturers are using 15 3-D printers, laser etchers and water jet carvers to make parts for naval vessels or custom […]
McMaster signs executive order on rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order Thursday to formalize efforts to coordinate the rollout of electric vehicle infrastructure in the state, according to a news release from the governor’s office. Part of the executive order is to create a working group that would develop a plan “strategic deployment […]
Local groups trying to preserve South Carolina's black medical history
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The walls of Jean Hopkins's house are covered in newspaper clippings, special awards, and recognitions from her time as an advocate and a nurse. She is a Columbia native, Booker T Washington Graduate, and a licensed nurse from the 1950 class at Columbia Hospital's school of nursing. After graduating, she began work at Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital. She remembers growing up in the segregated South.
live5news.com
‘I was awestruck’: Parents of North Charleston man lose home in Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man drove down to southwest Florida to help with cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian made his parent’s mobile home unlivable. “You could see it on television, but until you’re there seeing it in person, it’s… I was awestruck,” Edward Boggio said....
The Post and Courier
Candidate event at Cane Bay High School
Berkeley County Republican Party, announced in the statement the Faith, Family, and Freedom Candidate Rally will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Cane Bay High School Auditorium, located at 1624 State Road, Summerville, South Carolina. Doors Open at 12:30 p.m. It was planned for Oct. 1, but it had to be rescheduled.
The Post and Courier
The rich history of Berkeley County
Berkeley County, in the lower pine belt of the Coastal Plain, is the largest county of the state, with an area of 1,238 square miles (land 1,100; water 138), and 240,000+ inhabitants. The county is level, the maximum elevation being 150 feet. It embraces part of the original county named in honor of two of the original eight Lords Proprietors, John Berkeley, and William Berkeley.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Hayes Mizell championed education opportunities, mentored today's leaders
Hayes Mizell worked for more than half a century to break down education barriers and open opportunities for students in South Carolina and across the nation — long before most others would even consider these challenges. By the time I came to know him in the early 1970s, the...
abcnews4.com
Turf war between Charleston, North Charleston continues over property in West Ashley
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Today marks a new chapter in the turf war between two cities, as the City of Charleston and the City of North Charleston will go to court to over a plot of land in West Ashley, which could shake up the landscape of the town.
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
live5news.com
5 crowned to represent Lowcountry at Miss SC, Miss SC Teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Palmetto State now has a new Miss Summerville, Miss Summerville Teen, Miss North Charleston, Miss North Charleston Teen, and Miss Lowcountry after the five were crowned over the weekend. Sixteen women and teens, ranging in age from 13 to 25 competed for the four titles.
freightwaves.com
South Carolina Ports sets volume record in September
September volumes at South Carolina Ports rose nearly 11% year over year and reached a monthly record, as port operations strove to maintain fluidity, port officials said. SC Ports handled 226,807 twenty-foot equivalent units at Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Leatherman Terminal at the Port of Charleston, a monthly record for September.
The Post and Courier
Gov. Henry McMaster, Congressman James E. Clyburn, S.C. Broadband Office: Over 100,000 More S.C. Households Received Access to Broadband in Just Over 1 Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James E. Clyburn were joined by officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff’s State Broadband Office to announce that just over one year into the state’s efforts, over 100,000 additional households now have access to high-speed broadband service.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: The design for 295 Calhoun is better but should get better still
Wednesday's public review of a controversial apartment building planned at 295 Calhoun St. certainly had a dramatic flair: Charleston's Board of Architectural Review deadlocked 2-2 while voting on about 10 separate motions, held a closed session for legal advice and finally agreed to table it. While the two-hour saga likely made no one happy, it's still a welcome sign because it underscores how city officials, preservation groups, the developer and his architect are going to great lengths to get the design of this major new building right.
The Post and Courier
Columbia To-Do List (Oct. 12-Oct. 18): Pitbull, Post Malone, State Fair, SC Pride, oh my
Like the seasons that come and go every year, the South Carolina State Fair is back again for its 153rd year in action. Whether you're hoping for a date night or family fun, this is the place to do it, as there’s food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides galore, a circus and more. A new emphasis on local entertainment is here as well at its stages, with local and regional acts taking the bulk of the performance slots. This year's fair will run Oct. 12-23. Hours and ticket prices vary. More information at scstatefair.org. HALLIE HAYES.
thedanielislandnews.com
Daniel Island Ferry cruises to its own course
What’s the best thing about a ferry business? According to Daniel Island Ferry co-owner Colby Hollifield: everything – except for maybe the weather. Hollifield grew up boating on Charleston Harbor. His love of the water eventually landed him on Daniel Island in 2006. He works alongside partners Captain Chip Deaton and Captain Scott Connolly. Deaton and Connolly met working at the Charleston Harbor Marina before the two took on the Charleston Water Taxi 15 years ago. In 2018, the three collaborated to create the popular ferry service.
Summerville neighborhood still dealing with flooding four years after study was approved
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in one Summerville neighborhood say something needs to be done about ongoing flood problems near Eagle Creek. The creek which runs near the Summerwood subdivision has flooded over several times in recent years. News 2 first reported on the issue four years ago after a flood study was approved […]
