Master's Sale Case No. 2022-CP-10-00929 STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF CHARLESTON: IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC vs. Beatrice Ferrell aka Beatrice J. Ferrell, The United States of America, acting by and through its agency, The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Sunrun, Inc. Upon authority of a Decree dated the 19th day of September, 2022, I will offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash, at public auction, the premises fully described below, at the County Council Chambers, 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC, on the 1st day of November, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter. ALL THAT LOT, PIECE OF PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING ON JAMES ISLAND IN CHARLESTON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA, KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 10, BLOCK R, SECTION 4 OF LAWTON BLUFF AS SHOWN ON A "REPLATTING OF BLOCK R, LAWTON BLUFF (SECTION 4) BY J. O' HEAR SANDERS, JR., SURVEYED APRIL 16, 1959 AND OF RECORD IN THE RMC OFFICE FOR CHARLESTON COUNTY IN PLAT BOOK M, PAGE 20, AND HAVING SUCH SIZE SHAPE, DIMENSIONS, BUTTINGS AND BOUNDINGS AS BY REFERENCE TO SAID PLAT WILL MORE FULLY APPEAR. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BEATRICE J. FERRELL BY ESTATE OF WILLIAM LEGARE FERRELL, BY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 14, 2012 AND RECORDED NOVEMBER 26, 2012 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 293, PAGE 282, IN THE COUNTY CLERK'S OFFICE. TMS # 4261000103 Current Property Address: 870 Quail Dr., Charleston, SC 29412 No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately. The property shall be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The highest bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will be required to deposit with the Master, at the conclusion of the bidding, cash or certified check in the amount of five (5%) per cent of the bid: the said deposit to be applied to the purchase price. Should the highest bidder fail to comply with the bid within thirty days from the date of sale, the Master will resell the property at the risk and expense of the defaulting bidder upon the same terms as above set out. The Sheriff of Charleston County may be authorized to put the purchaser into possession of the premises if requested by the purchaser. PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY William S. Koehler, Esquire Telephone: 803-828-0880 FOR INSERTION 10/13/2022; 10/20/2022; 10/27/2022 Mikell R. Scarborough Master in Equity A-4762075 10/13/2022, 10/20/2022, 10/27/2022 AD# 2027157.

