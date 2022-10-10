William Jay Hammond, 76, of Arlington, Ore., passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Wash. “Bill” was born in 1945 in Rupert, Idaho, to William Edward and Juanita Minnie (Coffman) Hammond. The fifth child of eight, Bill moved with his family to The Dalles area in Oregon in the early 1950s and spent much of his life there. Bill graduated from high school while living in Mosier, Ore. He went into the U.S. Army in 1965 and spent most of his time in Germany. He served as a military policeman, earning his Marksmanship status in rifle and pistol. His duty during the Vietnam War and Cold War also earned him the National Defense Service Medal. In his leisure time in Germany, he grew to love the country and its people and spoke throughout his life of wanting to return.

