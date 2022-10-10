Read full article on original website
Death notices and service announcements: Oct. 12, 2022
Wesley Yarnell Williams, born in White Salmon, Wash., on Aug. 26, 1965, died Aug. 21, 2021. An informal celebration of life to honor the memory and life of Wes will be held at Mt. Adams Elks Lodge No. 1868, 124 NE Church Ave., White Salmon, on Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. All who knew him are welcome.
Obituary: William Hammond
William Jay Hammond, 76, of Arlington, Ore., passed away on Aug. 29, 2022, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Wash. “Bill” was born in 1945 in Rupert, Idaho, to William Edward and Juanita Minnie (Coffman) Hammond. The fifth child of eight, Bill moved with his family to The Dalles area in Oregon in the early 1950s and spent much of his life there. Bill graduated from high school while living in Mosier, Ore. He went into the U.S. Army in 1965 and spent most of his time in Germany. He served as a military policeman, earning his Marksmanship status in rifle and pistol. His duty during the Vietnam War and Cold War also earned him the National Defense Service Medal. In his leisure time in Germany, he grew to love the country and its people and spoke throughout his life of wanting to return.
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
Nakia Creek fire in Clark County 'human caused'
The fire is burning near Larch Mountain, outside of Washougal. About 110 homes near the fire are under Level 1 "Be Ready" and Level 2 "Get Set" evacuation orders.
Nakia Creek Fire confirmed to be human caused
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the Nakia Creek Fire was human caused, as some communities were issued evacuation notices. Washington State fire officials confirmed the fire was human caused on Twitter but stopped short of providing a specific reason, saying it remained “under investigation.”
Real estate viewers discover body on vacant Camas property
Police in Camas, Wash. are investigating a suspicious death that was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a deceased woman was found at a vacant property with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported by several people who were viewing the property along with a real estate agent.
Riverhawk girls drop Tri-Valley match to Molalla
Playing their first game since Sept. 29, the well-rested The Dalles girls soccer team lost, 2-1, on the road Oct. 4 at No. 14 Molalla. The Indians (3-1-1 TVC, 4-2-3 overall) extended their unbeaten streak to five matches, while The Dalles suffered its third straight loss.
Vaccine Clinics planned in October, November and December
Vaccine Clinics planned in October, November and December. Four three-day COVID-19 vaccine clinics are coming up in October, November and December, and they’ll be offering all brands of COVID vaccine, and all doses, from first doses to the updated booster. Also offered will be flu shots and the JYNNEOS vaccine against the monkeypox virus.
