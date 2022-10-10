ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

 3 days ago
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad.

Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues.

That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."

Points were awarded to towns for characteristics such as the length of the winter season, number of bookshops, parks, cafes and bakeries — towns on the list each "provide sanctuary and warmth while winter rages on the outside."

In fairness, having a lengthy winter season counting as a positive makes it a little unfairly weighted in Minnesota's favor, so it's no surprise that the Land of 10,000 Frozen Winter Lakes featured three times in this incredibly scientific study.

  • Grand Marais, Cook County (#27)
  • Perham, Otter Tail County (#56)
  • South Haven, Wright County (#59)

And, according to the report, most Minnesotans can easily drive to the best cozy town in America – which is just across the Mississippi River in Stockholm, Wisconsin.

Here's the top ten "Coziest Small Towns in America":

  1. Stockholm, Wisconsin.
  2. Stowe, Vermont.
  3. Stanley, Idaho.
  4. Ellicottville, New York.
  5. Breckenridge, Colorado.
  6. Medora, North Dakota.
  7. Lake Placid, New York.
  8. Keystone, South Dakota.
  9. Mackinac Island, Michigan.
  10. Lake George, New York.

Explore more of the data here.

Comments / 5

Taylor Nehls
3d ago

Who ranks coziest by number of coffee shops and parks?? That sounds like a liberal integer score. Coziest would be snowmachines per capita and income per capita…

Reply
2
