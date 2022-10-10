Mississippi Corn, Soybeans: MSU Extension Receives $10M Grant for Climate-Smart Project

Harvest is largely underway for most of NC and most of our crop has already been defoliated. For the remaining acres yet to be defoliated, action may be needed soon. There is potential for a frost next Tuesday/Wednesday-Thursday/Friday mornings according to today’s forecast. The likelihood of a frost is more likely in the Piedmont and northern half of NC Coastal Plains with the exception of the far northeastern counties and the Blacklands. These exceptions as well as the southern half of the coastal plains may not experience freezing temperatures.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 HOURS AGO