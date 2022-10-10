It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.

