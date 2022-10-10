Read full article on original website
Jessica Giannola running for Chico City Council District 6
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Jessica Giannola spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico City Council District 6. To get more information about Giannola,...
Ron Lassonde running for Paradise Town Council
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Ron Lassonde spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Paradise Town Council. To get more information about Lassonde, watch the...
Rebecca Konkin running for Chico Unified School Board
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Wednesday, Rebecca Konkin spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Chico Unified School Board. To get more information about Konkin, watch...
Natalie Sheard running for Oroville City Council District F
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Monday, Natalie Sheard spoke to Action News Now about why she is running for Oroville City Council District F. To get more information about Sheard,...
Addison Winslow running for Chico City Council District 4
Action News Now is giving local candidates an opportunity to talk about why they're running for office ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election. On Tuesday, Addison Winslow spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Chico City Council. To get more information about Winslow, watch the...
Paradise Town Council votes to reopen Honey Run Road for 1st-time post-Camp Fire
PARADISE, Calif. - The Paradise Town Council voted to reopen the upper part of Honey Run Road. The mile and a half section owned by the town has been closed to traffic since the Camp Fire because of damage and erosion. Council members voted Tuesday night to designate it as...
Steve Crowder running for Paradise Mayor
Steve Crowder spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Town of Paradise Mayor. Steve Crowder spoke to Action News Now about why he is running for Town of Paradise Mayor.
Tehama County to get $320,000 to help improvements to Woodson Bridge
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County will receive $320,000 to study if the Woodson Bridge over the Sacramento River can be restored or if a new bridge needs to be built. The U.S Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced the grant on Wednesday. The grants are under the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.
Tri Counties Bank, United Way of Northern California launch NorCal Wildfire Fund
CHICO, Calif. - Tri Counties Bank says it has partnered with United Way of Northern California to launch the NorCal Wildfire Fund to help wildfire survivors in Northern California counties. The goal is to raise $3 million to help communities in Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasa, Siskiyou, Trinity and...
Some candidates claim people are stealing their campaign signs
The Butte County Elections office says campaign sign theft does not impact voter integrity since your vote will still be securely casted. Some candidates claim people are stealing their campaign signs. The Butte County Elections office says campaign sign theft does not impact voter integrity since your vote will still...
Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened
The Town of Paradise Vegetative Waste Yard at 920 American Way reopened on Oct. 7. Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Vegetative Waste Yard Reopened. The Town of Paradise Vegetative Waste Yard at 920 American Way reopened on Oct. 7.
Chico and Pleasant Valley Football ready for 51st Almond Bowl
The 51st Almond Bowl between Chico and Pleasant Valley kicks off Friday. After struggling early in the season, both teams are eager to take home bragging rights and a league victory. Chico and Pleasant Valley Football ready for 51st Almond Bowl. The 51st Almond Bowl between Chico and Pleasant Valley...
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty this week, but very welcome changes ahead!
It's going to be another great morning to open up your windows but you'll still want to make sure you're dressed in light layers before you head out the door Thursday. Areas of high pressure centered to our east and northwest will continue to be the dominant feature in our weather pattern through the end of this week, and will leave us with sunny skies and above average temperatures over the next several days. We have clear skies and cool temperatures across our region to start the day, and we'll have sunny skies and above average temperatures ahead for your afternoon. Temperatures have dipped into the 50's to 60's in the valley and foothills, while our mountain zones are starting out in the 30's to 40's Thursday morning. Winds are mostly out of the northeast in the 5mph to 10mph range this morning, but canyon areas of our foothills have had stronger gusts early today. We'll mostly have winds out of the north to around 10mph through your entire day. Humidity is projected to dip into the single digits to around 25 percent in the afternoon, and the dry conditions paired with our heat will be a concern for our fire danger. The good news is that our modest winds will keep our fire danger in the moderate range, but it's still important to stay very cautious with how dry our fuels are. High temperatures are projected to end up in a very wide range across the valley Thursday afternoon. Mid valley areas of Butte and Glenn Counties will climb into the mid 80's to lower 90's, while northern zones of the valley in Tehama and Shasta Counties mostly end up in the mid to upper 90's. It would not be surprising to see a couple cities in the north valley hitting the century mark this afternoon. Foothill and Sierra locations are projected to range from the upper 70's to mid 80's, while the Northern Mountains end up in the 80's to lower 90's late in the day. Clear skies and mostly modest winds will allow our temperatures to cool down nicely this evening, so you should be able to turn off your AC and open up your windows by around 9pm to 10pm Thursday night.
Police ID suspect armed with knife in Chico Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Police have identified the suspect who was arrested after reports of a man armed with a knife and chasing people. Officers said they arrested 53-year-old Maurice Hill on Citrus Avenue on Wednesday afternoon for waiving a weapon and criminal threats. At about 4:45 p.m., dispatch received a...
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
Two Paradise men transferred to state prison following robbery of Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement
OROVILLE, Calif. - Two men who were convicted of second-degree robbery of a Camp Fire victim's insurance settlement in April were transferred to state prison this week. 27-year-old Nicolas Fitzgerald and 33-year-old Jesse McLaughlin, both of Paradise, were sentenced in September to three and five-year prison terms for the robbery they conspired to and committed on Fitzgerald's girlfriend.
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Yuba City, suspect at large
YUBA CITY, Calif. - A 38-year-old man who was stabbed multiple times was taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday in Yuba City, police said. The man was stabbed around 10:30 a.m. at the Circle K parking lot on the 1400 block of Colusa Highway. Police said the...
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
Chico family delivers resources to disaster victims in Pakistan, Camp Fire survivors
CHICO, CALIF. - Amid devastation in Pakistan with over 1,700 deaths and 33 million people displaced during the monsoon season, one Chico family is doing their part to help the victims. "Basic things they don't have," said Friends of California USA organizer Rabina Kahn. Rabina Khan was in Pakistan for...
