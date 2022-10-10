Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says
PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
KAKE TV
Nonprofit hosts second conference focused exclusively on mental health in the black community
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KAKE) - Poetry for Personal Power will host the Rite of Joy conference and gala to provide a safe place for Black/African American people to discuss barriers, solutions, and a path to healing through art. Rite of Joy focuses exclusively on mental health in the Black/African American...
