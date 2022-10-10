ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

KAKE TV

Kansas man stabs brother during argument over sandwich, sheriff's office says

PAOLA, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities in eastern Kansas say an argument over a sandwich ended with one brother stabbing the other in the leg. Miami County deputies responded Saturday to the medical center in Paola for the report of a person stabbed. The incident between the two brother had happened at a home in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.
PAOLA, KS

