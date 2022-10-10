ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Louisiana middle schooler accused of bringing edibles to campus; 3 students hospitalized

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Ouachita Middle School in regards to three juveniles who became ill and received medical care. According to deputies, they determined that all three juveniles consumed a homemade […]
Survivor of the July 4 parade shooting returns to school

(CNN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy shot during a July 4 parade shared images of his return to third grade. Cooper Roberts is one of dozens of people who were injured when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.
Listening to America: Healthcare

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Peter Zampa is traveling the country, asking people what matters to them as they cast their ballot. This week, he speaks with a woman struggling to navigate the healthcare system. She is buying one of her medications in Mexico because the price is this country is too high.
Ultimate Unexplained

New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana

On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
