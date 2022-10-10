On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO