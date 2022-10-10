ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

iheart.com

'Incel' Planned To 'Slaughter' 3000 Women In Mass University Shooting

Court documents reveal shocking new details about a self-described "incel" who was planning a mass shooting targeting women at Ohio State University. "Incel" is short for "involuntary celibate," which the Justice Department describes as "an online community of predominantly men who harbor anger towards women." In March 2020, police were...
iheart.com

Judge Orders Donald Trump To Sit For Deposition In Defamation Case

A U.S. District judge has ordered former President Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll claimed that she was raped by Trump in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump denied the allegations, which were made by Carroll in 2019, and defended himself by saying she is "not my type." He also claimed her allegations were motivated by a financial incentive to sell copies of her book, What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal.
iheart.com

Brett Favre Breaks Silence On Mississippi Welfare Funds Scandal

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre has finally addressed accusations of his role in a Mississippi welfare funds scandal. "I have been unjustly smeared in the media," Favre said in a statement provided exclusively to FOX News on Tuesday (October 11). "I have done nothing wrong, and it is past time to set the record straight.
iheart.com

Glenn: FBI arrest shows America is becoming a DARK COUNTRY

We’re at risk of changing from one of history’s greatest countries to one of its darkest, Glenn says. And we’re already starting to see the signs of that transformation. One of those signs, Glenn explains, is the recent weaponization of not only the Department of Justice, but more specifically the FBI. In this clip, Glenn tells the story of ANOTHER pro-life protester who recently was taken from his home by the FBI after receiving a misdemeanor from local police for his involvement in a peaceful protest. This is OUT OF CONTROL!
iheart.com

House Select Committee Issues Subpoena To Former President Donald Trump

The House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, voted unanimously to issue a subpoena calling on former President Donald Trump to testify under oath and provide documents to the committee. "It is our obligation to seek Donald Trump's testimony," committee chairman Rep. Benny...
iheart.com

Des Moines Program Chewing Thru Condemned Buildings

(Des Moines, IA) -- A City of Des Moines program called "Blitz on Blight" has removed its 100th condemned structure. The neighborhood revitalization effort began three years ago, but was interrupted by the pandemic and a court backlog. It has since started up again and is working its way thru abandoned structures. The program is funded by $2.5 million in Local Option Sales Tax revenue.
