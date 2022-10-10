Read full article on original website
Three-month-old baby girl died days after hitting the windshield in suspected DUI crash when her mom veered into a road sign
A three-month old baby girl died after hitting the windshield when her mother veered into a road sign in a suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas. The victim, identified as Inaya Alston, was unrestrained in the front car seat at the time of the crash on Sunday August 28, but she did not die from her injuries until August 31.
‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint
A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth
A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
Mother dies after 3-year-old finds gun and shoots her
A mother in South Carolina died Wednesday after her 3-year-old found a firearm inside their home and shot her.
Northshore cops arrest DEA agent
St. Tammany Parish authorities today announced the arrest of a federal agent for allegedly hitting his spouse. “A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife,”
Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’
A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
‘It’s awful.’ Alabama grandpa charged after leaving 2-year-old in hot car for seven hours
An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said Wednesday. Two-year-old Ian Wiesman died Tuesday after being left inside a truck for seven hours as late summer temperatures hovered around 90 degrees (32 Celsius), authorities said. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is being charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his grandson, authorities said.
Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After public scrutiny and a plea from prosecutors, District Court Judge Tarvald Smith revoked the low bond he had previously set for an accused large-scale drug dealer in Baton Rouge. The move came just hours after District Attorney Hillar Moore filed an official court motion...
Eliza Fletcher autopsy reveals teacher abducted during jog died from a gunshot wound to the head
A Tennessee kindergarten teacher who police said was kidnapped during a pre-dawn run and then killed earlier this month died from a gunshot wound to the head, an autopsy report released Thursday showed. Eliza Fletcher, 34, had a gunshot wound in the back of the head and also had blunt-force...
Teen boy, 13, arrested in beating death of Los Angeles liquor store clerk during alleged robbery
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Los Angeles store clerk during a robbery, police said.
Georgia Inmate Accused of Stealing $11 Million From Billionaire While Behind Bars
A Georgia inmate is accused of stealing millions from a billionaire movie mogul by pretending to be him while behind bars. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, allegedly ran an elaborate operation inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit in which he tricked customer service representatives at Charles Schwab into believing he was Sidney Kimmel, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of the production company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Woman allegedly assaulted by suspect in Eliza Fletcher case speaks out: 'I'm angry'
When terrible things happen, like the kidnapping and murder of Memphis teacher Eliza Fletcher, many wonder what could have been done to prevent it. A young woman who said she was sexually assaulted by the same suspect in the murder of Fletcher said police did not do enough for her case – and failed Fletcher.
Driver, 16, is charged after allegedly fleeing a horror crash scene as his two teen girl passengers died in the car
A young driver has been charged after he allegedly smashed a car into a tree in heavy rain with two teenage girls dying in the horror crash. The boy, 16, was charged with two counts of culpable driving causing death following the fatal crash on the Monaro Highway in Hume, ACT on Saturday night.
Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend
A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.
Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting
Four suspects, aged 16, 17, 17, and 18, are in custody in connection with the Saturday night shooting. All four suspects are facing second-degree murder charges.
Upstate man dead after hit and run in Cherokee County
A Gaffney man is dead following a hit and run. Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, 32 year old Terry John Roland was walking along US Highway 29 just before 10PM Tuesday night, when he was struck and killed.
Ex-Honduras first lady sentenced to prison for embezzlement
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge sentenced former Honduran First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo to 14 years in prison Wednesday on corruption charges, the second time Bonilla had been sentenced. Bonilla will be allowed to appeal the sentence within 20 days, court spokesman Carlos Silva said. The...
2-year-old found dead in car outside Alabama day care, police say
A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said. A relative discovered the child inside a car at Kids Campus in rural Blount County on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were around 90 degrees, authorities said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, could not be revived.
Tinder date turns into $3K armed robbery carried out by criminal couple
A doable Tinder date became a stickup when a person was robbed of hundreds of {dollars} from an armed couple when he confirmed up for a date, Arizona police mentioned. The male sufferer arrived at an Embassy Suites lodge room final month in Phoenix after he matched with a girl named “Sonya” on the dating-app, police mentioned.
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
