Public Safety

The Independent

‘Whole family wiped out’: Baby girl, parents and uncle found dead in orchard after being kidnapped at gunpoint

A family of four that was kidnapped in California on Monday has been found dead in an orchard, authorities said.“Our worst fears have been confirmed,” said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, at a news conference late on Wednesday night.Mr Warnke did not release any information about how and when the victims were believed to have been killed.He said they were found close to each other when discovered by a farm worker in a remote area.Earlier on Wednesday, authorities released footage of the moment the family of four were kidnapped at gunpoint from their trucking business.Surveillance footage showed a masked...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Good Samaritans help rescue Hawaiian girl shackled on school bus, forced to smoke meth

A Hawaiian man and repeat offender is accused of kidnapping a girl at knifepoint and keeping her captive in a school bus before she escaped, according to court documents. On Sept. 16, Duncan Mahi, 52, allegedly approached the 15-year-old victim and her boyfriend, also 15, on Anaehoomalu Beach; robbed the couple at knifepoint; forced the girl to tie up her boyfriend using zip-ties while threatening to kill her if he got loose; and then kidnapped the girl, according to a police report.
HILO, HI
WWL-AMFM

Northshore cops arrest DEA agent

St. Tammany Parish authorities today announced the arrest of a federal agent for allegedly hitting his spouse. “A local DEA agent was arrested this week by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office after he battered his wife,”
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
wegotthiscovered.com

Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’

A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Alabama Now

‘It’s awful.’ Alabama grandpa charged after leaving 2-year-old in hot car for seven hours

An Alabama man is facing a reckless manslaughter charge after his 2-year-old grandson died when he was left in a hot vehicle for seven hours, authorities said Wednesday. Two-year-old Ian Wiesman died Tuesday after being left inside a truck for seven hours as late summer temperatures hovered around 90 degrees (32 Celsius), authorities said. William “Bill” Wiesman, 56, is being charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for the death of his grandson, authorities said.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFB

Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After public scrutiny and a plea from prosecutors, District Court Judge Tarvald Smith revoked the low bond he had previously set for an accused large-scale drug dealer in Baton Rouge. The move came just hours after District Attorney Hillar Moore filed an official court motion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Georgia Inmate Accused of Stealing $11 Million From Billionaire While Behind Bars

A Georgia inmate is accused of stealing millions from a billionaire movie mogul by pretending to be him while behind bars. Arthur Lee Cofield Jr., 31, allegedly ran an elaborate operation inside the Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit in which he tricked customer service representatives at Charles Schwab into believing he was Sidney Kimmel, the 94-year-old chairman and CEO of the production company Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
GEORGIA STATE
Alabama Now

2-year-old found dead in car outside Alabama day care, police say

A 2-year-old boy found dead inside a car that was parked outside an Alabama day care center apparently had been in the vehicle for an extended amount of time, police said. A relative discovered the child inside a car at Kids Campus in rural Blount County on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were around 90 degrees, authorities said. The child, whose name was not immediately released, could not be revived.
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
daystech.org

Tinder date turns into $3K armed robbery carried out by criminal couple

A doable Tinder date became a stickup when a person was robbed of hundreds of {dollars} from an armed couple when he confirmed up for a date, Arizona police mentioned. The male sufferer arrived at an Embassy Suites lodge room final month in Phoenix after he matched with a girl named “Sonya” on the dating-app, police mentioned.
PHOENIX, AZ

