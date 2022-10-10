Read full article on original website
He has just one question for the stranger who saved his life.
After an August 2020 checkup, doctors gave the then 48-year-old father of two a clean bill of health. But just three months later, the Henrico man's health took a turn.
After losing her baby, she started a nonprofit to help other families avoid pain
After working through the trauma of her loss, she found herself in a place wanting and willing to be a light for other families who lost their babies.
Why this Richmond veterinarian left the clinic: ‘You could never get ahead’
Dr. Evan Apotheker spent the past 10 years practicing in both small animal care and emergency medicine in Richmond. But in 2021, he made the decision to shift to house calls only.
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -In her time of need, a Petersburg woman turned to her best friend for help. Now, she’s returning the favor and saying thank you in this week’s Acts of Kindness. Back in August, Janice Gant had a total knee replacement surgery and discovered she needed...
Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
Fluvanna community, ACRJ mourn loss
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A member of the Fluvanna County School Board has passed away after a brief battle with leukemia. Gequetta “G” Murray-Key was very active in her community, including representing the Rivanna District on the board. She passed away Tuesday at the University of...
Families of slain Richmond students seek justice, months after killing
Three Richmond families are still seeking answers after their teens were shot and killed in the City earlier this year.
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend. The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.
Three students, 1 teacher taken to hospital after chemistry class ‘incident’ at Dinwiddie High School
According to Dinwiddie County Public Schools, an "incident" confined to a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie High School caused an evacuation on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Three students and a teacher were transported to VCU Medical Center on Wednesday morning after an “incident” inside a chemistry classroom on the second floor at Dinwiddie High School that led to a fire. According to county officials, the Dinwiddie County Emergency Communications Center...
VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee
According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
Outrage After Adults Bully Spotsylvania County Students Online
A Spotsylvania County School Board member wants an investigation into adults cyberbullying students on social media. A passionate outcry from the community led to a lengthy discussion about the issue at a school board meeting Monday night. In a community Facebook page, a video was posted showing Spotsylvania students protesting...
Chesterfield parents and students speak out about Governor Youngkin’s transgender policy
At the Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night, parents and students addressed the board about Governor Younkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students.
Though this South Richmond house was condemned in 2018, it still stands
A few years ago, a home in South Richmond was condemned and the city said it should also be torn down. To the disdain of neighbors, this house is still standing.
Community Speaks Out After Adults Caught Cyberbullying Virginia Students Over Protest
Social media reared its ugly head once again as some school board members in Virginia are now calling for an investigation into reported cyberbullying of some students online. In Spotsylvania, there has been a vociferous vocal outcry from some members of the community at a board meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, after some instancing of bullying was unearthed by social media sleuths.
Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’
RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an "incident" inside a chemistry classroom. The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a...
260 new apartments proposed for site of abandoned retirement home in Richmond
The new owners of an abandoned retirement facility in Richmond are proposing 260 new apartments on the overgrown site in the Museum District.
Richmond man killed in I-95 crash in Chesterfield
It was determined that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was heading north on I-95 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The car then went back into the roadway, crossing all four travel lanes, ran off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail.
Virginia Rep buys Scottish Rite Temple in Richmond
Virginia Repertory Theatre plans to name its new property at 4204 Hermitage Road the Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education.
Local 4-H youth thrive at State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show
More than 20 Pittsylvania County youth competed in the State Fair of Virginia Livestock Show in Doswell Sept. 28 through Oct. 2. Participants exhibited sheep, goats, hogs and cattle, and put their knowledge to the test on species-specific skill-a-thon contests. Showing livestock is a positive, educational and fun experience, but...
