Read full article on original website
Related
The Queen of Norway is in Minnesota, Here is Where She is Visiting
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
mprnews.org
Art Hounds: Art that explores the sea, prairie and spiritual realms
Karen Mary Davalos, professor of Chicano and Latino Studies at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, suggests a visit to see Dougie Padilla and Xavier Tavera’s new work at Anderson Center at Tower View in Red Wing. Titled “Frontera Liminal,” the show investigates borders both physical and spiritual.
4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
lifeinminnesota.com
The 11 Best Hikes Near Minneapolis
If you’re not sure where to hike near Minneapolis, you probably don’t know just how many great hiking spots there are in the area. In fact, there are plenty of trails as well as regional and state parks with hiking for all skill levels. Many are also open to leashed dogs and feature bike trails.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Full lineup for Winstock 2023 in Minnesota announced
Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson will headline the Winstock Country Music Festival in Winsted, Minnesota in 2023. The festival, located about an hour west of the Twin Cities, will take place for its 29th annual event on June 16-17. The headliners are Cody Johnson Friday night and Miranda Lambert Saturday.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Minnesota Brewery Truck Proves Company Has a Good Sense of Humor
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
Inside ‘Prince: The Immersive Experience’
Your legs straddle the frame of a small, purple Hondamatic that sits beside Minneapolis’ First Avenue. Your gaze falls to the graffiti-covered walls and doors, and your heart quickens slightly as you rev the engine. Vroom, vroom. It’s dark and smoky – no filter necessary – and for a moment, it’s 1984. All that’s missing is Apollonia. Today, you’re the star of Prince’s musical drama Purple Rain, and Instagram is still 26 years from existence. Nostalgia reigns.
RELATED PEOPLE
mprnews.org
Leaves up north pass their peak; color explosion still ahead for Twin Cities
After a little warmup, temperatures are back to a familiar chill as leaves in half of the state enter “past peak.” Worry not, there are still many opportunities to see fall foliage before we have bare trees. For Bemidji, the Iron Range and Duluth — soak it up...
mprnews.org
An October weather reality check with Paul Huttner
In the midst of a weather week that will deliver a little bit of everything, MPR News chief meteorologist Paul Huttner delivered an October reality check on what we can expect for the next stretch of fall. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Subscribe to...
Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop has closed again
SEVEN at 700 Hennepin Ave. S. Courtesy of Google Streetview. Seven Steakhouse Sushi & Rooftop in downtown Minneapolis is closed for the second time this year. "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we cannot operate a restaurant/bar in our current residence building of 700 Hennepin Ave," a message on the website reads.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twin Cities native becomes first Black woman director of UMN's School of Social Work
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Being in her office on the University of Minnesota campus is something Dr. Joan Blakey never imagined for herself growing up in St. Paul. "I grew up wanting to be a judge," said Dr. Blakey. "I've always felt a strong pull about justice." Dr. Blakey...
Why Did These 3 MN Restaurants Close After Being on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’?
There are quite a few Minnesota restaurants that have been featured on national TV, and specifically on the popular show 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'. In fact, last I checked, there are 37 that have been featured on the Food Network in general that are still open and you can go check them out yourself. Sadly, some other restaurants featured can't say the same.
mprnews.org
Gov. Walz welcomes Norwegian Queen Sonja to Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday welcomed Queen Sonja of Norway to the Minnesota Capitol for the 49th anniversary celebration of the state’s National Guard exchange program with the Norwegian Home Guard. State officials and Minnesota National Guard leaders filled the governor’s reception room at the Capitol Thursday morning for...
Stay The Night in One of Minnesota’s Most Haunted Houses
I am a big fan of the supernatural and especially ghost hunting. I mean one of my favorite shows has been Ghost Adventures, and some of my favorite YouTubers are ghost hunters or have ghost hunting shows (I recommend checking out the channel ‘watcher’). So, when I found out I could become a ghost hunter myself I thought I’d share the news with other lovers of the paranormal!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Grown Pumpkin Sets North American Record
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA (WJON News) -- A pumpkin grown here in Minnesota has set a new record. Monday at the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California they announced two-time winner Travis Gienger of Anoka is this year's Pumpkin King. His 2,560-pound Rhinoceros-sized Mega Gourd set a new North American Record on its way to taking first place.
4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
9 Important Winterizing Steps to Take Now as Suggested by Minnesotans
Any new home owners out there? Better question any new Minnesotans out there who are living here for the first time and have never experienced our winters? One new Minnesotan who is also a first time homeowner in the area, was smart and asked other Minnesota home owners:. Because if...
thriftyminnesota.com
Restaurant Week in the Twin Cities – October 10 to 16
It’s time for Restaurant Week in the Twin Cities!. From October 10 to 16, you can enjoy specially priced meals at participating restaurants as part of Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will serve two-course and three-course prix-fixe meals for $10 – $45 (beverage, tax, and gratuity not included). Dine-in and takeout options are available for most, if not all, restaurants.
Comments / 0