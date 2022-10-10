ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons Week 6 injury report: Mykal Walker, Elijah Wilkinson DNP

The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report for Sunday’s NFC matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Star tight end Kyle Pitts, who missed last week’s game against the Buccaneers, was among four players listed on Wednesday’s report. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Mykal Walker did not participate, while Pitts and EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji were both listed as limited.
Fox Sports Radio

Ron Rivera Drove a Bus Over Carson Wentz

Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington are surprised to hear Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera throw his starting QB Carson Wentz under the bus when asked about why the team is sitting at the bottom of the NFC East.
FOX Sports

Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it's not just Brady's jersey that'll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Week 5: Former Vols' stats

Week 5 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 6 games will be contested Oct. 13-17. Each week, Vols Wire will...
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

