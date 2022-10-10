Read full article on original website
Why the Deion Jones trade shouldn't surprise Falcons fans
Jon Chuckery talks about how he was spot on about the Deion Jones situation, and saw the trade coming a few months before it actually happened.
Travis Kelce Hilariously Acknowledged His Al Bundy-Esque 'MNF' Performance
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had the perfect response to a fan pointing out his Al Bundy-esque performance during his team's 30-29 win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Davante Adams Deserves The Charges But The Complaint Is Ridiculous
Davante Adams has been charged for a misdemeanor assault in Kansas City and Covino and Rich continue their spirited debate on the situation for the Raiders star wide receiver.
Davante Adams Charged in Relation to His 'MNF' Postgame Shove
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault in relation to an incident involving a credentialed worker after the Raiders' Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Another Patriots Offensive Star is Expected to Miss 'Multiple Games'
The New England Patriots are reportedly expected to be without another key offensive player in Week 6.
Dolphins Ditching Locker Room Ping Pong Table?
Are they just making the NFL stand for the "No Fun League"?
Rob Parker: "The NFL Must Suspend Davante Adams for One Game"
The Odd Couple’s Chris Broussard and Rob Parker react to Davante Adams shoving a photographer to ground following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs.
Falcons Week 6 injury report: Mykal Walker, Elijah Wilkinson DNP
The Atlanta Falcons have released their first injury report for Sunday’s NFC matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Star tight end Kyle Pitts, who missed last week’s game against the Buccaneers, was among four players listed on Wednesday’s report. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Mykal Walker did not participate, while Pitts and EDGE Adetokunbo Ogundeji were both listed as limited.
Ron Rivera Drove a Bus Over Carson Wentz
Tuesday on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington are surprised to hear Washington Commanders HC Ron Rivera throw his starting QB Carson Wentz under the bus when asked about why the team is sitting at the bottom of the NFC East.
FOX Sports
Brady an old face in a familiar place as Bucs visit Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tom Brady, by his own estimation, has faced the Pittsburgh Steelers “a lot.”. Just never quite like this. And it's not just Brady's jersey that'll be different this time around when he walks onto the Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field) turf for the first time on Sunday as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the team on the other side of the line of scrimmage, too.
Steelers vs Bucs: Pittsburgh 7.5-point home underdog to Tampa Bay
This week the Pittsburgh Steelers return home to lick their wounds after the team’s worst loss under the tenure of head coach Mike Tomlin. Unfortunately, things don’t get much easier for the 1-4 Steelers as the 3-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town leading the NFC South. According...
NFL Week 5: Former Vols' stats
Week 5 of the 2022 National Football League season has concluded. The 2022 NFL season will conclude Feb. 12, 2023 with Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Week 6 games will be contested Oct. 13-17. Each week, Vols Wire will...
The Commanders Don’t Have Excuses
They have a veteran QB, a good coach, and a supposedly strong defense so they should definitely be a better team.
