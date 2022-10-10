Read full article on original website
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Thursday morning in Knoxville. Authorities confirmed that a deputy from the Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old man were injured due to the collision.
WTVC
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
crossvillenews1st.com
ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER
At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
WATE
KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
21-Year-Old Corban Goad Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cumberland County (Cumberland County, TN)
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported that a motor vehicle accident occurred on Saturday night. The officials stated that 21-year-old Corban Goad, a deputy with [..]
WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
29-Year-Old Dylan Price Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Loudon County (Loudon County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Tellico Parkway at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Firefighters respond to house fire near Mascot
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in East Knox County Thursday evening.
WATE
Two men dead after Campbell County ATV accident
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two young men are dead after an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday afternoon. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Garret Baird of Pine Knot, Ky., and 22-year-old Jonathan Newport of Oneida were both killed in the accident on Old Highway 63. Troopers say...
chattanoogacw.com
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
newstalk941.com
Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss Of Corban Goad
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Corban Goad died in an off-duty accident Saturday evening. Chief Jerry Jackson said he’s known the 21-year-old since Jackson taught him in Sunday school when Goad was young. He said Goad has not been with the department that long but had always worked with professionalism, integrity, and respect.
15-year-old arrested for bomb threat made at Etowah High, police say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl now faces felony terroristic threat charges after the Cherokee Sheriff's Office arrested her Tuesday in connection with a bomb threat made at Etowah High School. On Sept. 28, Etowah High School administrators put the school into an “emergency evacuation” because of the...
lakercountry.com
Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges
A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
wvlt.tv
Kingston pastor credits cameras from stopping another costly church break-in
KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - In August, Open Arms Ministry in Kingston reported that someone had broken into the church and destroyed doors, windows and food stored inside. It was thousands of dollars in damage that’s still being repaired today. Less than two months later, on Friday, someone came back...
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
East Tennessee areas “abnormally dry,” rain in the forecast
The dry fall weather may be finally taking a small break with rain in the forecast, however, rainfall across the region is well below average.
bbbtv12.com
Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours
Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
