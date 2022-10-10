ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Comments / 5

Related
WTVC

Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE

A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cumberland County, TN
City
Manchester, TN
Fentress County, TN
Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, TN
Crime & Safety
Crossville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Crossville, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Fentress County, TN
Cumberland County, TN
Accidents
City
Crossville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
crossvillenews1st.com

ELDERLY CROSSVILLE WOMAN FOUND TO BE LOCKED IN CAMPER REGULARLY BY LONGTIME GIRLFRIEND\CAREGIVER

At the beginning of August 2022, authorities were dispatched to Creston Road in Cumberland County. Complaints had been made regarding an elderly lady being locked in a camper. Deputies located a pull-behind camper sitting on a property with a busted piece of wood wedged between the handle and door, preventing it from being opened from the inside. An elderly female came to the window and peered out.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
WATE

KCSO cruiser crumpled in Tazewell Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was left with “disabling damage” after a crash on Tazewell Pike. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a “serious” car crash on Tazewell Pike. Rural Metro said the crash snapped a telephone pole and lines were down.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ut Vols
WATE

Two men dead after Campbell County ATV accident

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two young men are dead after an ATV accident in Campbell County Saturday afternoon. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Garret Baird of Pine Knot, Ky., and 22-year-old Jonathan Newport of Oneida were both killed in the accident on Old Highway 63. Troopers say...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
newstalk941.com

Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office Mourns Loss Of Corban Goad

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Correctional Officer Corban Goad died in an off-duty accident Saturday evening. Chief Jerry Jackson said he’s known the 21-year-old since Jackson taught him in Sunday school when Goad was young. He said Goad has not been with the department that long but had always worked with professionalism, integrity, and respect.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
lakercountry.com

Somerset woman arrested locally on theft charges

A Somerset woman was arrested Monday afternoon on theft charges, according to jail records. Melissa A. Roy, age 44, was arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but under $10,000. Roy was lodged in the Russell County Detention...
SOMERSET, KY
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Fatal Two Vehicle Accident Shuts Down I-40 Westbound for Hours

Around midnight Thursday Interstate 40 at the westbound River bridge Crossing between Kingston and Midtown was shut down for hours following a head-on crash after one vehicle allegedly got on the interstate at the Midtown exit and went Eastbound in the westbound Lane striking another car head on killing one person and trapping one person inside. The Tennessee Highway Patrol Report states that a 2016 Chevrolet Sonic Driven by 59-year-old Eric White from Harriman was heading the wrong way on the Interstate when he collided with a 2017 Subaru driven by a 30-year-old from Simpsonville South Carolina. White was killed at the scene while the other driver whose car was on its top was extricated from the crash and sent to The U.T. Medical Center by Ambulance with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy