The Packwood Mill, which was closed in 1998 and purchased by Hampton Lumber Company, has been sold to developers. Its new owners will be in Packwood adjacent to the mill site at the Tail Race aqueduct underpass on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon for a meet-and-greet with the public. The sale of the 131-acre lot has big implications for the rapidly developing East Lewis County community, according to Lewis County Senior Long Range Planner Mindy Brooks.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO