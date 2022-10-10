Powerful Teaching and Learning: How Teaching Was Revolutionized in the Chehalis School District

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO