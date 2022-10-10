Powerful Teaching and Learning: How Teaching Was Revolutionized in the Chehalis School District

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Chehalis Freshmen Encouraged to Self-Reflect During Special Activity Day
In an effort to encourage freshmen students to self-reflect, learn to stay away from unhealthy choices and grow as student learners, the Chehalis School District held a “Freshman Fest” on Oct. 12. “We want all our freshmen students to feel like they belong and know they have people...
Chronicle
Centralia College Graduate Writes Book Combining History, Greek Mythology
When Cole Collins was assigned a five-page essay to write for his English 102 class at Centralia College last year, he didn’t expect to write the outline for a book. But after he received an A grade on his essay and positive feedback from even professional writers, he began to gradually expand on his paper, ultimately writing a 68-page book titled “Greed.”
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs
I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
Chronicle
Lewis County Health Officials to Offer Free Youth Mental Health First-Aid Training
Noting that the pandemic resulted in increased anxiety and depression for many Lewis County youths, Lewis County Public Health and Social Services announced a free youth mental health first-aid training event on Thursday. The Washington State Health Care Authority, Cascade Community Healthcare and Morton-Up are assisting the county in the...
Chronicle
‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project
Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Chronicle
Lewis County Board of Health Selects New Advisory Board Member
It may not be as exciting as a draft for professional sports, but the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Advisory Board has acquired its next rookie: Teresa Ekdahl-Johnson. In this analogy, if the advisory committee is the team, the Lewis County Board of Health are the coaches. Made...
Chronicle
Centralia College Swept Again By Tacoma
Dropping another matchup in straight sets, the Centralia College volleyball team fell to Tacoma on the road Wednesday, 25-15, 25-9, 25-22. The Trailblazers were led by Kylee Buchanan’s nine kills and nine digs, and Tierra Washington added six kills on a .200% kill percentage to go along with nine more digs. Katelyn Hunsaker dished out 18 assists in the loss.
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
Chronicle
Thurston County Candidates for Sheriff, Commissioner’s Office Take Part in Forum
Four candidates who will be featured on the Thurston County general election ballot took part in a “meet the candidates” town hall forum hosted by the Yelm Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Oct. 10. Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza and challenger Derek Sanders discussed different topics related to...
Chronicle
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Tri-City Herald
Here’s what is causing network outage at health care giant with locations in Puget Sound
A new statement from a local health system’s parent company offered fresh details on the cyberattack that has kept its online systems down for more than a week. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, of which Virginia Mason Franciscan Health properties in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties are a part, said in a statement posted Oct. 12 that a ransomware attack was to blame for a online network outage.
Chronicle
Lewis County Health Officer Update Covers Drug Safety, Treatment
During a Monday afternoon meeting of the Board of Health, Lewis County’s new Health Officer Dr. Joseph Wiley gave commissioners an update covering one of the area’s most pressing public health concerns: illicit narcotics. Presenting to Commissioners Lindsey Pollock and Lee Grose, with Sean Swope having to leave...
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
Chronicle
Craving Pie? Care to Carve? Here’s Where to Find Pumpkins This October
The greater Lewis County area has patches as diverse as the pumpkins and gourds the farms sell. Whether visitors are seeking family-friendly fall fun or a thrilling night of ghostly scares, or both, these pumpkin patches will please even a pumpkin-carving connoisseur. To add other pumpkin patches to The Chronicle’s...
thetacomaledger.com
Union contract negotiations come to an end
SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
Chronicle
Fern Ridge Floral to Hold Grand Opening in Centralia on Oct. 15
Fern Ridge Floral will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is located at 604 W. Main St., Centralia. The store is owned by Rebecca Williams and will offer a variety of artistically inspired floral arrangements, hand wrapped bouquets, curated vintage vases, house plants and unique gift items.
Chronicle
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Holds Interment Ceremony for Unclaimed Remains of 12 People
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office held an interment ceremony Tuesday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chehalis for the unclaimed remains of 12 people, including two babies. “These were people who had been abandoned or forgotten by their families,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The...
Chronicle
‘A Murder is Announced’: Miss Marple Murder Mystery Makes Twin Cities Debut
What: Evergreen Playhouse presents “A Murder is Announced”. When: Oct. 14-30 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Special Pay-What-You-Can performance Thursday, Oct. 20. Where: Evergreen Playhouse, 226 West Center St., Centralia. Tickets: $15 adults and $12 students/seniors. Advanced tickets can be purchased at evergreenplayhouse.com. Keeping with...
