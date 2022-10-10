ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Your Vote Matters in Bringing Better Broadband to Lewis County

Lewis County suffers from an all-too common malady for rural Americans: inadequate internet connectivity. This has serious economic consequences. In this day and age, established businesses need to be able to count on decent broadband to grow and prosper. New businesses — small and large — will not be interested in establishing themselves in a county that lacks adequate internet if they have other alternatives with better broadband. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw what an impact decent internet has on our ability to educate our kids, for parents to work remotely, for people to access telemedicine and a whole host of other important activities.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs

I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project

Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Board of Health Selects New Advisory Board Member

It may not be as exciting as a draft for professional sports, but the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Advisory Board has acquired its next rookie: Teresa Ekdahl-Johnson. In this analogy, if the advisory committee is the team, the Lewis County Board of Health are the coaches. Made...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban

An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations

The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6

Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
ORTING, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Nonpartisan secretary of state candidate attacked by Democrats

Washington's Democratic Party is attacking a nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, accusing her of being a closet Republican who opposes making it easier for people to vote. Yes, but: Some of the party's accusations are a stretch — and the nonpartisan candidate, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, has aligned...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Packwood Mill Site Sold to Developers

The Packwood Mill, which was closed in 1998 and purchased by Hampton Lumber Company, has been sold to developers. Its new owners will be in Packwood adjacent to the mill site at the Tail Race aqueduct underpass on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon for a meet-and-greet with the public. The sale of the 131-acre lot has big implications for the rapidly developing East Lewis County community, according to Lewis County Senior Long Range Planner Mindy Brooks.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

