Lewis County suffers from an all-too common malady for rural Americans: inadequate internet connectivity. This has serious economic consequences. In this day and age, established businesses need to be able to count on decent broadband to grow and prosper. New businesses — small and large — will not be interested in establishing themselves in a county that lacks adequate internet if they have other alternatives with better broadband. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw what an impact decent internet has on our ability to educate our kids, for parents to work remotely, for people to access telemedicine and a whole host of other important activities.

LEWIS COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO