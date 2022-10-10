Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Your Vote Matters in Bringing Better Broadband to Lewis County
Lewis County suffers from an all-too common malady for rural Americans: inadequate internet connectivity. This has serious economic consequences. In this day and age, established businesses need to be able to count on decent broadband to grow and prosper. New businesses — small and large — will not be interested in establishing themselves in a county that lacks adequate internet if they have other alternatives with better broadband. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw what an impact decent internet has on our ability to educate our kids, for parents to work remotely, for people to access telemedicine and a whole host of other important activities.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Bhagwandin Is the Leader Lewis County Needs
I attended a community meeting with Harry Bhagwandin on Saturday. We discussed many issues affecting Lewis County: flood control, drug abuse problems, homelessness, dams and water issues, and the future of TransAlta. I was impressed with Harry's knowledge of the issues, his desire to hear what our concerns are, and...
Chronicle
Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park
The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
Chronicle
‘Connecting Communities’: Lewis County PUD Kicks Off Fiber Project
Instead of a ribbon cutting for the Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) fiber project, officials connected a fiber cable, signifying the beginning of the work to get broadband internet access into rural communities. Thanks to a $3 million grant secured late last year through the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Officials express ‘strong objection’ to potential new airport in Pierce County
Members of the Pierce County Council and Pierce County executive Bruce Dammeier sent a joint letter to aviation officials on Tuesday to formally object to the possible construction of a new airport in the county. The letter was sent to the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, which was created by the...
Chronicle
Lewis County Board of Health Selects New Advisory Board Member
It may not be as exciting as a draft for professional sports, but the Lewis County Public Health and Social Services Advisory Board has acquired its next rookie: Teresa Ekdahl-Johnson. In this analogy, if the advisory committee is the team, the Lewis County Board of Health are the coaches. Made...
Chronicle
Tacoma Council Passes a Homeless Camping Ban
An ordinance to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters and protected waters in Tacoma was passed by the City Council on a 6-3 vote Tuesday night. The ordinance restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city's temporary homeless shelters. The implementation and enforcement...
Chronicle
Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow Returns Saturday After Two Years of Cancellations
The Cowlitz Indian Tribe Pow Wow returns on Saturday after skipping two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time in its two-decade history, the event will be held in Cowlitz County, at the Cowlitz County Event Center in Longview. The pow wow was held in Toledo for 18 years before moving to the Clark County Fairgrounds in 2019.
Chronicle
Lewis County Fire Marshal Asks for Fire Safety as Warm Weather Stretches Into October
With the continued warm weather in the foreseeable future, Lewis County Fire Marshal Doyle Sanford asked residents of Lewis County to remain diligent with fire safety, according to a news release from the county. The current burn restrictions will remain in place until weather conditions improve, Doyle said. “Please use...
Chronicle
Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
Chronicle
Toledo Woman Convicted of Animal Cruelty to Serve 60 Days in Jail, Is Prohibited From Owning Animals
A woman accused of animal cruelty related to “horrific” conditions on her Toledo property will serve 60 days in jail and is permanently prohibited from owning, caring for or residing with any animal after she entered Alford pleas to animal cruelty charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alice...
MyNorthwest.com
Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify
After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
Chronicle
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
Chronicle
Assault Charge Against Babysitter Accused of Spanking Child in 2017 Refiled in Lewis County Superior Court
The felony case against a Centralia woman accused of spanking a child she was babysitting hard enough to leave bruises in 2017 was refiled in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The case, consisting of one third-degree assault of a child charge, was initially filed in April 2019 but was...
Nonpartisan secretary of state candidate attacked by Democrats
Washington's Democratic Party is attacking a nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, accusing her of being a closet Republican who opposes making it easier for people to vote. Yes, but: Some of the party's accusations are a stretch — and the nonpartisan candidate, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, has aligned...
Chronicle
Chehalis Freshmen Encouraged to Self-Reflect During Special Activity Day
In an effort to encourage freshmen students to self-reflect, learn to stay away from unhealthy choices and grow as student learners, the Chehalis School District held a “Freshman Fest” on Oct. 12. “We want all our freshmen students to feel like they belong and know they have people...
Chronicle
Packwood Mill Site Sold to Developers
The Packwood Mill, which was closed in 1998 and purchased by Hampton Lumber Company, has been sold to developers. Its new owners will be in Packwood adjacent to the mill site at the Tail Race aqueduct underpass on Friday, Oct. 14, at noon for a meet-and-greet with the public. The sale of the 131-acre lot has big implications for the rapidly developing East Lewis County community, according to Lewis County Senior Long Range Planner Mindy Brooks.
Father, stepson from Washington arrested for roles in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol
A father and stepson from Washington state were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Chronicle
Lewis County Coroner’s Office Holds Interment Ceremony for Unclaimed Remains of 12 People
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office held an interment ceremony Tuesday at the Pioneer Cemetery in Chehalis for the unclaimed remains of 12 people, including two babies. “These were people who had been abandoned or forgotten by their families,” the coroner’s office stated in a news release. The...
Chronicle
Sirens: Robbery; Counterfeiting; Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Drug Violation
• An unidentified subject or subjects reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 140 block of West High Street and hit a witness with their vehicle as they fled the scene. The witness sustained a possible injury to his hand. The case is under investigation. • A woman reportedly...
