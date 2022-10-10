When it comes to harvest across the Midwest, one thing is key; the movement of grain is the most important issue we must deal with if we’re going to be successful during the harvest season. Either we’re talking about the moving of grain in your own farming operation, or we’re talking about the movement of grain from elevators out to the end users and to the ports for export. Right now, we’re in the midst of a perfect storm that is conspiring to throw a monkey wrench into the smooth operation we’ve come to expect in the harvest time. Not only could it be a logistics nightmare, but it could also very well affect the prices we get when we sell grain.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO