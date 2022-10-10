Read full article on original website
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
‘It looks like a massive garbage dump’: Yakima Co. removes riverside encampments
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima County staff have taken apart a half-dozen abandoned encampments and collected more than nine tons of debris along the way, finding plain garbage, hazardous waste, electronics and even a whole bedframe. “In terms of what you see out there, it’s everything,” Yakima County Public Services...
Residents demand closure of Jackson Hole Airport
The noise from flights at Jackson Hole Airport is driving some residents mad. Mad enough to want the airport to go away. The Jackson Hole Airport Board met today to take public comment on proposals to address noise generated by aircraft on the southern departure route from the airport. Former...
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
This Washington City Is One Of The Most Stressful Places For Drivers
HiRoad dug through data to find out which cities have the most stressed out drivers.
High Valley Transit breaks ground on new home
The new headquarters, located near US-40 and Home Depot, includes a bus barn, maintenance center, and administrative offices. It’s expected to be up and running for the 2023 winter season. High Valley Transit Board Chair Kim Carson said breaking ground on the new home was the culmination of over...
Pavement project on Oracle Road set to begin
A new pavement work for the Oracle Road improvement project will begin. It is set to begin on Sunday, Oct., 16, and will take about three weeks.
Barges & trains may soon have us up a creek
When it comes to harvest across the Midwest, one thing is key; the movement of grain is the most important issue we must deal with if we’re going to be successful during the harvest season. Either we’re talking about the moving of grain in your own farming operation, or we’re talking about the movement of grain from elevators out to the end users and to the ports for export. Right now, we’re in the midst of a perfect storm that is conspiring to throw a monkey wrench into the smooth operation we’ve come to expect in the harvest time. Not only could it be a logistics nightmare, but it could also very well affect the prices we get when we sell grain.
It’s Not Just Highways. The Time For Street Reform Is Now.
If you’re a driver, you notice highways. It’s the one road you aren’t allowed to cross. For people outside of cars, we notice them too, of course. But for us, especially those of us with disabilities, there are a lot of roads that can feel just as impossible.
Everett will be getting the Revive I-5 treatment starting this weekend
Revive I-5 in Seattle might be taking this weekend off to accommodate all the events in town, but it’s just getting started in Everett. The concrete on I-5 in Everett is just about as old as the concrete through Seattle, and it needs some serious TLC. This weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin three straight weekends of work to replace the concrete panels on northbound I-5 into Everett.
Bolt Creek Fire mitigation closes US 2 again
Starting at noon Thursday a portion of US Highway 2 will be closed again as the Northwest Region Department of Natural Resources and local firefighters continue to battle the Bolt Creek Fire. The Washington State Department on Natural Resources announced that they would be closing US 2 again from milepost...
Your part in keeping rural roads safe
It's harvest time, and that means rural motorists and farmers moving tractors and combines from field to field have to share the road. This often causes frustration for both parties, which can lead to unsafe decisions and deadly accidents. While only 19% of Americans live in rural areas, the U.S....
First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced
The U.S. DOT’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program. These early planning grants, going to 23 projects in 23 states, will help fund early phases of project development to create a pipeline of...
