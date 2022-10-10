Sheriff Candidate Alleges Incumbent Started Investigation for Political Gain; Sheriff Says the Allegation Is ‘Horrible’

SEATTLE - A King County judge rejected an injunction filed by Seattle firefighters terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine. Judge Matthew Williams denied a motion for injunction, which would have protected the firefighters from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. According to the judge, the firefighters failed to prove irreparable injury from their termination, and argued that "public interest" is greater than their desire for injunctive relief.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO