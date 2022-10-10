Sheriff Candidate Alleges Incumbent Started Investigation for Political Gain; Sheriff Says the Allegation Is ‘Horrible’

Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Two Washington Men Charged for Breaching U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
Two Washington men have each been charged with a felony count of assault on a police officer and several misdemeanors for being among the crowd who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, Pierce County, and Caden Paul Gottfried, identified in federal charging...
Chronicle
Toledo Woman Convicted of Animal Cruelty to Serve 60 Days in Jail, Is Prohibited From Owning Animals
A woman accused of animal cruelty related to “horrific” conditions on her Toledo property will serve 60 days in jail and is permanently prohibited from owning, caring for or residing with any animal after she entered Alford pleas to animal cruelty charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alice...
Chronicle
Assault Charge Against Babysitter Accused of Spanking Child in 2017 Refiled in Lewis County Superior Court
The felony case against a Centralia woman accused of spanking a child she was babysitting hard enough to leave bruises in 2017 was refiled in Lewis County Superior Court on Tuesday. The case, consisting of one third-degree assault of a child charge, was initially filed in April 2019 but was...
Two WA men arrested in connection with Jan. 6 insurrection
A father and his stepson from Washington state have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to a press release from the Justice Department, the two men are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, WA and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are said to...
Father, stepson from Washington arrested for roles in Jan. 6 breach of US Capitol
A father and stepson from Washington state were arrested in Tacoma on Wednesday for their roles in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Slaughter, 40, of Orting, and Caden Paul Gottfried, 20, are charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding...
Private security guard arrested after allegedly handcuffing, assaulting woman on Seattle waterfront
A Seattle security guard is out of jail after he was arrested for unlawful imprisonment of a woman on Monday evening. According to court documents, the security guard told police that he followed a woman he believed was “acting shady.” He followed her and saw her urinating behind a trash can.
thejoltnews.com
Individual recently released from jail arrested anew after alleged burglary
A Lakewood resident who was recently released from jail was arrested anew after allegedly stealing from a Lacey convenience store. Lacey officers were dispatched to the local store last night after a reported burglary, the Lacey Police Department said in a Facebook post. The building was cleared for suspects, and...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police ramp up patrols after two shootings this week
The Tacoma Police Department is ramping up their "Hot Spot Patrols" as part of their crime prevention plan, after two shootings happened earlier this week. There is no data to support that these patrols actually help bring crime down, but those numbers will be released next month.
Chronicle
Thurston County Man, 90, Faces Charges for Trying to Move Trailer With Bulldozer, Police Say
A 90-year-old Tumwater man was arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes Monday afternoon after he tried to evict some people on his property by using a bulldozer, according to police. About 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tumwater police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Trosper Road Southwest after a report of...
Man convicted of felony assault after pushing Alaska Airlines gate agent in 2020
The man who was charged in 2020 for trying to push his way through an Alaska Airlines gate at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, knocking down a gate agent in the process, was convicted Wednesday of felony assault, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. A warrant was issued for...
Nonpartisan secretary of state candidate attacked by Democrats
Washington's Democratic Party is attacking a nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, accusing her of being a closet Republican who opposes making it easier for people to vote. Yes, but: Some of the party's accusations are a stretch — and the nonpartisan candidate, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, has aligned...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl; Victim’s Mother Accused of Helping Him Avoid Arrest
A 35-year-old Centralia man was arrested last week on eight felony sexual abuse charges stemming from two February 2021 incidents where he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl. The girl’s mother, a 34-year-old Centralia woman, was also arrested last week for first-degree rendering criminal assistance for allegedly helping the man avoid arrest.
q13fox.com
King Co. judge rejects injunction for Seattle firefighters terminated over vaccine mandate
SEATTLE - A King County judge rejected an injunction filed by Seattle firefighters terminated for not getting the COVID vaccine. Judge Matthew Williams denied a motion for injunction, which would have protected the firefighters from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated. According to the judge, the firefighters failed to prove irreparable injury from their termination, and argued that "public interest" is greater than their desire for injunctive relief.
Chronicle
Arbitrator Upholds Centralia Police Department’s Decision to Fire Phil Reynolds
The first time former officer Phil Reynolds was fired from the Centralia Police Department, he was rehired with backpay after an arbitrator with the state Public Employment Relations Commission (PERC) ruled in his favor in May 2014. When the department fired Reynolds again in December 2021, he again attempted to...
q13fox.com
Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen
TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
Puyallup businesses damaged in apparent attempts to breach ATMs
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police officers are busy investigating three overnight incidents where a car was used to damage property. It’s unclear if the crimes are related, but one of those incidents happened at a bank. Police said that just after 2 a.m., they got a call about...
Former UW student claims prowler police are looking for is same person who targeted their home
Seattle, WA. – A former University of Washington student believes the person who broke into a home in the U-District over the weekend and assaulted a student is the same person who targeted her home multiple times this year. KIRO 7 is not sharing this former student’s identity, but...
Chronicle
Sirens: Robbery; Counterfeiting; Morton and Mossyrock Reports; Drug Violation
• An unidentified subject or subjects reportedly stole merchandise from a business in the 140 block of West High Street and hit a witness with their vehicle as they fled the scene. The witness sustained a possible injury to his hand. The case is under investigation. • A woman reportedly...
Tri-City Herald
Man with crossbow gets shot in face when he won’t hand it over, WA cops say
A man was shot in the face and stomach after refusing to give his crossbow to someone who approached him, authorities in Washington said. The 45-year-old man was sitting in his parked car behind a building with his crossbow on the passenger seat in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood on Friday, Oct. 7, the Seattle Police Department said in a news release.
Chronicle
A Cutting Torch Was Used to Steal $100 in Quarters From Car Wash, Thurston County Police Say
Lacey police are looking for three people suspected of stealing $100 in quarters from an area car wash. About 3:50 a.m. Monday, police say the three suspects showed up at the Wave Car Wash at 185 Marvin Road SE in a U-haul pick-up truck. One person, who was wearing a...
